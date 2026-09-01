IAEA reports progress in Syria investigation, none in Iran

​The ​U.N. nuclear ‌watchdog has resolved ​its outstanding questions in its investigation ‌into past, secret nuclear activities in Syria under the Assad family's ‌rule, a confidential report ‌by the agency seen by Reuters said on Tuesday.

A separate, quarterly ⁠International ​Atomic ⁠Energy Agency report on Iran also sent ⁠to member states and ​seen by Reuters showed there had ⁠again been no progress in ⁠Iran, ​where its lack of access to verify uranium ⁠stocks since U.S. and Israeli attacks ⁠in ⁠June 2025 remained a "proliferation concern".