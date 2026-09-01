IAEA reports progress in Syria investigation, none in Iran
The U.N. nuclear watchdog has resolved its outstanding questions in its investigation into past, secret nuclear activities in Syria under the Assad family's rule, a confidential report by the agency seen by Reuters said on Tuesday.
A separate, quarterly International Atomic Energy Agency report on Iran also sent to member states and seen by Reuters showed there had again been no progress in Iran, where its lack of access to verify uranium stocks since U.S. and Israeli attacks in June 2025 remained a "proliferation concern".