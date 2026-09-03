Trump says he is "happy" Harry and Meghan left US

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2026 00:05 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 00:05 IST
Trump says he is "happy" Harry and Meghan left US

​U.S. President ‌Donald Trump on ​Wednesday said he is "happy" Prince ‌Harry and his family left the United States and relocated back to ‌Britain.

"I am happy about it. ‌I was not a fan," Trump said in the Oval Office when ⁠asked ​about ⁠the recent announcement by Harry and Meghan, ⁠the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, ​that they planned to leave California ⁠after six years. "I thought they treated ⁠the ​royal family with great disrespect. I didn't like it," ⁠Trump said. "If I were the royal family, ⁠I ⁠would not have taken them back."

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Three Nordic FAs seek EU talks over FIFA governance concerns

Soccer-Three Nordic FAs seek EU talks over FIFA governance concerns

Global
2
Moscow vows to avoid airspace disruption despite Zelenskiy's warning

Moscow vows to avoid airspace disruption despite Zelenskiy's warning

Global
3
Elliott has built stake in Deutsche Telekom, opposes T-Mobile merger, Bloomberg News reports

Elliott has built stake in Deutsche Telekom, opposes T-Mobile merger, Bloomb...

Global
4
US STOCKS-Wall St ends higher as stocks reclaim some shine

US STOCKS-Wall St ends higher as stocks reclaim some shine

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Social Media Fatigue Is Becoming a Serious Digital Well-Being Problem

The Hidden Cost of Sanctions: Trade Openness Left European Economies More Exposed

From Virtual Opponents to Real Effort: Wearable Bands Make Mixed-Reality Boxing Tougher

What a Passing Car Really Sounds Like: New Method Could Improve Traffic Noise Maps

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026