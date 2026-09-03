Trump says he is "happy" Harry and Meghan left US
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he is "happy" Prince Harry and his family left the United States and relocated back to Britain.
"I am happy about it. I was not a fan," Trump said in the Oval Office when asked about the recent announcement by Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, that they planned to leave California after six years. "I thought they treated the royal family with great disrespect. I didn't like it," Trump said. "If I were the royal family, I would not have taken them back."