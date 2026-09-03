Trump says he is "happy" Harry and Meghan left US

​U.S. President ‌Donald Trump on ​Wednesday said he is "happy" Prince ‌Harry and his family left the United States and relocated back to ‌Britain.

"I am happy about it. ‌I was not a fan," Trump said in the Oval Office when ⁠asked ​about ⁠the recent announcement by Harry and Meghan, ⁠the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, ​that they planned to leave California ⁠after six years. "I thought they treated ⁠the ​royal family with great disrespect. I didn't like it," ⁠Trump said. "If I were the royal family, ⁠I ⁠would not have taken them back."