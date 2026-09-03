Reuters Science News Summary
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Scientists make potential breakthrough in search for dark matter
Scientists have made a possible breakthrough in the hunt for dark matter — observing hints of it during an experiment about a mile (1.6 km) underground in South Dakota — though they stopped short of saying they have finally detected this elusive cosmic component. The researchers described a particle interaction documented at the Sanford Underground Research Facility — built in a former gold mine in the state's Black Hills region — that may have involved a hypothesized particle called a WIMP, short for "weakly interacting massive particle." This is one of the proposed candidates for being a dark matter particle.
US, China arm for space warfare: hunter satellites and orbital weapons
In June, a secretive unmanned Chinese spaceplane closely monitored by U.S. military analysts released a small satellite hundreds of miles above Earth in an orbital region crowded with commercial and military satellites. The object then looped around another Chinese satellite before returning towards the spaceplane, according to U.S. space-tracking firm LeoLabs. Little is known about the satellite or the mission. But the U.S. military operates a similarly secretive spaceplane resembling a small shuttle, also with no crew. Both programs reflect the rapidly evolving field of military space operations as Beijing and Washington prepare for the possibility of conflict extending into space, according to a Reuters review of documents, space-tracking data and interviews with current and former military officials.
Spain's PLD Space adds $125 million to its latest funding round
Aerospace engineering firm PLD Space said on Tuesday it had extended its equity funding round by €108 million ($125 million), bringing the round's total to €288 million. The company's cumulative funding stands at €488 million, as it seeks to boost its capacity to launch rockets into space.
Europe may accelerate space launches to meet satellite demand
The European Space Agency is considering increasing the launch rate of its Ariane 6 and Vega-C rockets in the coming years to overcome a potential bottleneck in satellite deployments, the agency's chief said on Wednesday. Director General Josef Aschbacher told reporters that a decision would be needed soon if forecasts of a sharp rise in demand, expected to peak around 2030, prove accurate.