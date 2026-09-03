Equestrian-Russia's federation says FEI to lift athlete, hosting ban from October

Russia's equestrian federation said on Wednesday the sport's ​global governing body (FEI) will lift its ​ban on Russian athletes and officials ‌from ​October 5 and allow international events to be held in the country again. Russian and Belarusian athletes have been barred from representing ‌their countries under their national flags at FEI events since March 2022 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, though some have competed as neutral athletes.

The FEI did not immediately respond to a ‌Reuters request for comment outside normal business hours in Switzerland. The move follows the International ‌Olympic Committee's decision in July to provisionally lift its suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

The Russian equestrian federation said the FEI Council had approved the move after what it described as extensive negotiations between the national body ⁠and ​international officials. Russia will also ⁠be permitted to host FEI-sanctioned competitions from October 5, subject to compliance with FEI regulations, it added.

The IOC ⁠banned the ROC in 2023 after the national body took over sports groups in occupied areas of ​Ukraine following Moscow's invasion of the country. The International Basketball Federation lifted restrictions on individual ⁠Russian and Belarusian players, coaches and officials on Tuesday, while leaving any decision on the return of national teams ⁠and ​clubs to international competition to its central board in December.

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation said on Wednesday that Russian and Belarusian athletes would be eligible to compete ⁠during the 2026-27 season if they signed a neutrality declaration and met anti-doping requirements. Participation will remain ⁠limited to individual ⁠events, with no national flags, anthems or uniforms permitted.

Other international federations, including aquatics, motorsport, modern pentathlon, wrestling and gymnastics, have also eased restrictions ‌on Russian ‌and Belarusian athletes.