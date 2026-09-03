Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

From hunger to obesity: Developing world faces growing threat to child health

Intan Permatasari's mother simply couldn't refuse her daughter's pleas for food. By the time she was 4, Intan had outgrown all the kindergarten uniforms and had to wear home-sewn clothes to school. Bullied relentlessly by classmates as her struggles with obesity intensified, Intan quit school aged 12 and stayed at home south of Indonesia's capital Jakarta, ​rarely venturing outside.

India busts firm faking expiry dates, nutrition labels on PepsiCo, Nestle food exports

Indian authorities have raided an illegal operation in Mumbai that faked expiry dates and nutritional information on original food products manufactured by PepsiCo, Nestle , Coca-Cola and Unilever so they could be exported to other countries. ​Reuters got exclusive access to the warehouse last week as food officers conducted a six-day investigation and seized goods worth nearly $80,000. A photographer saw chemicals used to remove manufacturers' original expiry dates and ‌ingredient labels, machines to print and ​apply replacements and scores of label packs for products including Lay's potato chips and Maggi noodles.

US Pentagon issues clinical guidelines on troop testosterone screening to start immediately

The U.S. Pentagon issued detailed guidance on Wednesday for a new, mandatory testosterone deficiency screening policy for active-duty and reserve service members age 30 and older, a follow-up to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's July announcement.

The guidance, which is effective immediately, establishes standardized screening and treatment pathways for men and women that the Pentagon says are aimed at improving military readiness by identifying and managing hormonal and energy-availability issues.

Mead Johnson wins US federal bellwether trial over preterm infant formula Enfamil

A U.S. federal jury sided with Reckitt Benckiser's Mead Johnson on Monday in a test trial over claims the company's Enfamil infant formula for preterm babies caused necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), a dangerous bowel disease. The Illinois jury concluded Enfamil formula did not cause a preterm baby boy to develop NEC. The case was brought by Alexis Inman, the mother of the ‌boy who died soon after being born prematurely at 29 weeks.

Bayer says Crop Science unit makes progress on product launches

Bayer said on Wednesday its Crop Science business had introduced two out of 10 planned new products with peak annual sales of at least €500 million ($579 million) each and mapped out further market launches. Holding an investor event for the division, the German group also said it made significant progress on cost reductions, amounting to almost €400 million to date.

UK pledges additional £50 million to help contain Ebola outbreak in Congo

Britain said on Tuesday it would provide more than £50 million ($67.56 million) in new funding to support efforts to contain an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where confirmed cases have surpassed 6,000 in the country's largest-ever epidemic. Britain allocated up to £20 million to the Ebola response in May, and the latest funding brings its total contribution to £78 million.

Health Rounds: Scientists find genes linked to OCD, raising the prospect of new treatments

We also report on a study that may have found a way to prevent liver damage caused by fatty liver diseases, which affect millions of people. GENETIC DISCOVERY MAY LEAD TO TREATMENTS FOR OCD AND TICS

Australia's Regis Healthcare slumps as aged-care funding raise falls short of cost pressures

Shares of Australia's Regis Healthcare plunged nearly 35% on Thursday after the company said an increase in the government's funding rate for residential aged care fell well ‌short of inflation across the sector and economy. Here are some more details:

Altria sues FDA over tobacco product review system

Marlboro-maker Altria on Wednesday sued the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, seeking to force the agency to overhaul a product review process that tobacco companies say has stifled their growth in the key U.S. market, a legal filing showed. Under U.S. law, the FDA must review new tobacco products before they can be sold, assessing whether they provide a net public health benefit, such as helping smokers quit, without creating significant risk of new addiction among young people.

Irish health service operator fined for storing data ‌in disused bathroom, turf shed

Ireland's health service operator was fined a record amount for an Irish public body by the country's data regulator for storing medical records in "profound disarray" in areas including a turf shed and a disused bathroom that in some cases were contaminated by animal droppings. The Data Protection Commission imposed the €645,000 fine on Wednesday after inspecting 12 storage sites to determine if personal data breaches at two former disused and "mould contaminated" psychiatric hospitals where medical records were being stored were systemic issues.

As schools re-open, Congo drops remote learning plan in Ebola red zone

Schools reopened this week in areas of Democratic Republic of Congo hardest hit by Ebola, after authorities decided the risk of transmission was outweighed by the risk of pupils struggling with remote learning, an official told Reuters on Wednesday. The death toll from the outbreak - the worst in Congo's long history with the disease - has exceeded 3,000, according to government data published on Wednesday, with cases spread across six provinces and a mortality rate of 48.6%.

Trump names pastor to advise administration on tobacco health

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Pastor Darrell Scott will serve his administration as an adviser for tobacco health issues on a committee that advises the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "For far too long, tobacco-related disease has taken an enormous toll on American Families, including Communities that have too often been overlooked and underserved," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Congo's Ebola outbreak kills more than 3,000, government figures show

The number of deaths in Democratic Republic of Congo's Ebola outbreak has surpassed 3,000, government data showed on Wednesday, as the country's worst-ever epidemic continues to spread ⁠across its northeast. The outbreak, caused by ​the Bundibugyo species of Ebola, became the largest and deadliest in Congo's history after surpassing the 2018-2020 epidemic.

Nestle to build infant formula plant in Brazil as part of $393 million ⁠investment

Nestle will invest 2 billion reais ($392.73 million) in its nutrition and health division in Brazil through 2028, including 600 million reais for a new infant formula factory in Minas Gerais state, the company said on Thursday. The nutrition and health allocation represents about 30% of the 7 billion reais Nestle has earmarked for Brazil between 2025 and 2028.

Indonesian officials suspect food poisoning from free school meal after more than 500 fall ill

More than 500 students in Indonesia's East Java were hospitalised with food poisoning suspected to have been caused by free meals provided by the government, and an investigation is underway, national and regional officials said on Wednesday. President Prabowo Subianto launched his multibillion-dollar programme last year to eradicate under-nutrition by giving free meals to tens of millions of children, but the scheme has suffered ⁠from controversies such as food poisoning, corruption allegations, leadership changes and a burdensome price tag.

Teva's immune disorder drug meets main goal in mid-stage trial

Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, said on Wednesday its experimental drug helped prevent gluten-related intestinal damage in adults with celiac disease, meeting the main goal of a mid-stage trial. U.S.-listed shares of the company were up nearly 3% in early trading.

Exclusive-US refusals of crucial newborn vitamin spike, raising risk of dangerous bleeding

The percentage of parents and caregivers in the United States refusing a standard vitamin K shot for infants at birth has accelerated sharply this year, an exclusive data analysis for Reuters found, putting more newborns at risk of life-threatening bleeding episodes. The data confirms what a dozen pediatricians, neonatologists and pediatric critical care specialists told Reuters ​is a top concern: rising refusals of a life-protective shot and a growing wave of mistrust toward vaccines and other newborn interventions.

WHO's Tedros says Ebola response must be scaled up to tackle Congo outbreak

The head of the World Health Organization on Wednesday said the Ebola response needs to be scaled up to tackle the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with tracking the chains of transmission still posing a challenge. "Until every chain is found and broken, the epidemic will continue and will continue to pose a threat to DRC, its neighbours and the region as ⁠a whole," the WHO's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told reporters in Geneva.

US states' lawsuit seeking to curb abortion drug access paused for now

A federal judge paused a lawsuit by Florida and Texas seeking to severely limit access to the abortion pill mifepristone nationwide while President Donald Trump's administration completes a review of the drug's safety. U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor in Fort Worth, Texas, said on Monday that because the states' Republican attorneys general and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which is conducting the review, had agreed to put the case on hold, it was reasonable to do so.

Roche signs global licensing pact for Simcere's experimental blood cancer drug

Switzerland's Roche will pay $75 million upfront to Simcere Pharmaceutical Group for rights to an experimental blood cancer drug, the Chinese drugmaker said Tuesday. SIM0660 targets B-cell malignancies, Simcere said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock ⁠exchange.

Ultragenyx's rare ​disease drug fails in late-stage trial; shares plunge

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical said on Wednesday its experimental drug for a rare genetic neurodevelopmental disorder did not meet the main goal in a late-stage trial, sending its shares down 45% in aftermarket trading. The drug, apazunersen, was tested as a treatment for Angelman syndrome, a condition that affects the nervous system and impairs typical brain development in childhood.

Novartis could cut about 130 jobs in Basel site relocation

Novartis could cut about 130 jobs in Switzerland as it relocates laboratory activities and shuts down some production in Basel, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday. The company said it plans to transfer laboratories for biological cell banks, analytical testing procedures and technical development activities from Kleinbasel, an area of Basel, to its main campus in the city by the end of 2028.

Medtronic boosts fiscal 2027 forecasts on heart device demand

Medtronic raised its fiscal 2027 revenue growth outlook and the lower end of its profit forecast on Tuesday, banking on strong demand for its heart devices used in complex cardiovascular procedures. Medtech firms have been riding a wave of increased adoption of newer technologies and robust surgery demand.

Oncology firm Novocure says cyberattack exposed US patient records

Oncology company Novocure said on Tuesday a cybersecurity incident involving unauthorized access to certain information systems in mid-August exposed internal records of more than 1,400 U.S. patients. The breach adds ⁠to a growing number of cyberattacks on the healthcare sector, including medical device makers Abbott, Stryker Medtronic and Boston Scientific, drugmaker Novo Nordisk and drug-delivery equipment supplier West Pharmaceutical Services.

Owkin signs AI drug discovery deal with Boehringer for cancer, immunology

AI company Owkin said on Wednesday it has signed a licensing deal with Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim, giving the drugmaker access to its AI research platform and patient data to speed up discovery of drugs for cancer and immunity-related diseases. The deal adds Boehringer to a growing list of drugmakers using Owkin's AI technology, "K Pro". AstraZeneca licensed it in May, while Sanofi expanded its partnership ⁠with a five-year agreement in June.

Aspen bets on manufacturing rebound, obesity drug push for growth

Aspen Pharmacare forecast strong double-digit earnings growth for fiscal 2027 on Wednesday, as the South African drugmaker bet on ⁠a sharp recovery in its manufacturing business and the global rollout of its generic weight-loss medicines. The company said manufacturing would be the primary driver of growth in the year ahead, and guided for group normalised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of at least 9 billion rand ($561 million) on a constant currency basis.

Latest Indonesian free meal poisoning outbreaks affect 800, lawmaker says

Nearly 800 Indonesians have fallen ill in separate incidents of food poisoning linked to the government's free meals programme, a member of a parliamentary commission overseeing health said, including more than 500 students in East Java province this week. President Prabowo Subianto launched his multibillion-dollar programme last year to eradicate under-nutrition by giving free meals to tens of millions of children, but the scheme has been dogged by controversies, including mass food poisoning, allegations of corruption, leadership changes and a burdensome price tag.

Novartis signs deal worth up to $3.2 billion for Alteogen's drug delivery technology

South Korea's Alteogen said on Wednesday it has ‌signed a deal with Novartis worth up to $3.22 billion, giving the Swiss drugmaker access to its technology to make injectable ‌versions of intravenous drugs. Here are the details:

uniQure seeks US approval for Huntington's gene therapy after FDA reversal

Dutch gene therapy developer uniQure said on Wednesday it had applied for U.S. approval of its experimental treatment for Huntington's disease after the FDA reversed its earlier position on the drug, sending the company's shares up 5% in premarket trading. Huntington's disease ​is a rare inherited brain disorder that causes movement difficulties and triggers behavioural changes and cognitive decline. No approved drugs currently exist that help slow progression.