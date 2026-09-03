Gulf shipping traffic via Hormuz below 10-day average, data shows

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2026 10:43 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 10:43 IST
Gulf shipping traffic via Hormuz below 10-day average, data shows

Six commodity vessels transited the ​Strait of Hormuz ‌on Wednesday, ​down from 11 a day earlier and well below the 10-day average of around 13, preliminary ‌shipping data showed on Thursday. A very large gas carrier, two long-range fuel tankers, one Supramax tanker and one Panamax tanker entered the strait from the ‌Gulf of Oman, Kpler data showed as of 0405 GMT. ‌A laden VLGC exited the strait into the Gulf of Oman.

The number of vessels transiting the waterway could change as some ships typically switch off transponders during ⁠the voyage. Iran added ​more ships ⁠it deems non-compliant and subject to fines, confiscation or detention if they try to ⁠sail through the Strait of Hormuz, according to a government website, Reuters reported on ​Wednesday.

The restricted list includes very large crude carriers, liquefied natural gas and ⁠liquefied petroleum gas tankers, and clean product vessels, among others. Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday ⁠that ​an Iranian attack on an oil tanker owned by its national shipping company had killed two Filipino seafarers.

In the Bab el-Mandeb ⁠strait, 31 commodity vessels crossed that waterway on Wednesday, the highest number since ⁠August 24 and ⁠above the 10-day average of 25 vessels, Kpler data showed. On Tuesday, 17 vessels transited the waterway, the ‌data showed.

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