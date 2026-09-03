Russia calls Norway's seizure of its ship 'piracy', TASS reports

The ​Russian Foreign Ministry on ​Thursday called ‌Norway's seizure ​of a Russian vessel at the request of Ukrainian ‌state firm Naftogaz "piracy". The Ukrainian company has been pursuing legal action against Russia since 2016 to ‌seek compensation for Moscow's expropriation of Naftogaz ‌property when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

Norway seized the ship on Wednesday, after Moscow failed to pay ⁠Naftogaz $4.22 ​billion ⁠plus interest and legal costs to compensate for assets ⁠it seized in Crimea following a 2023 ruling ​by a tribunal in The Hague. Alexei Chekunkov, ⁠Russia's Minister for the Development of the Russian ⁠Far ​East and Arctic, said Moscow would challenge the ruling, saying the seizure of ⁠the vessel, "Professor Molchanov", was "another example of Western countries' ⁠legal ⁠nihilism and lawlessness," according to the Interfax news agency.