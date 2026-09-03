Russia calls Norway's seizure of its ship 'piracy', TASS reports
The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday called Norway's seizure of a Russian vessel at the request of Ukrainian state firm Naftogaz "piracy". The Ukrainian company has been pursuing legal action against Russia since 2016 to seek compensation for Moscow's expropriation of Naftogaz property when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.
Norway seized the ship on Wednesday, after Moscow failed to pay Naftogaz $4.22 billion plus interest and legal costs to compensate for assets it seized in Crimea following a 2023 ruling by a tribunal in The Hague. Alexei Chekunkov, Russia's Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, said Moscow would challenge the ruling, saying the seizure of the vessel, "Professor Molchanov", was "another example of Western countries' legal nihilism and lawlessness," according to the Interfax news agency.