G20 Ministerial: Nations agree on new plan for Global Tech innovation; India joins consensus

Ministers of the G20 countries have concluded a two-day 'Innovation Ministerial, ' reaching a consensus statement and establishing a new framework for the governance and deployment of emerging technologies. Hosted by the US Department of Commerce and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) at Chapel Hill in North Carolina, the two-day summit brought together ministers from the world’s major economies to chart a course for innovation-led growth.

G20 Ministers, on September 2 (local US time), released the consensus statement recognising that “emerging technologies have the potential to unlock prosperity, enhance productivity, and expand opportunity for all our peoples.” The centrepiece of the ministerial was the adoption of the "Carolina Principles for Emerging Technologies." These principles call on G20 nations to invest in foundational research, strengthen commercialisation pathways, and enable trusted technology adoption.

The consensus statement is built on six critical pillars. These include the Pro-innovation policy frameworks that limit regulatory burdens, Technology for opportunity and prosperity to enhance productivity, Skilled technical workforce development to prepare the global labour force, Intellectual property (IP) policies for Artificial Intelligence (AI) to protect innovation, AI for standards and standards for AI to ensure interoperability and safety and Industrial innovation and investment in supply chains to ensure resilience. “Achieving consensus in the G20 is no small feat, but the topic of innovation as a driver of growth brought us together for a historic moment of unity,” US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said.

He said that the statement released by the G20 member ministers "gives entrepreneurs the confidence to invest in their ideas, promotes domestic manufacturing, and ensures intellectual property frameworks foster and protect innovation.” "That is the spirit of these principles, and that is how we will expand opportunity for Americans and people around the world. When you bring global leaders together, there's always lots of politics, but the consensus we reached today shows that we all recognise that the next generation of prosperity will be written in the language of innovation," Lutnick said.

OSTP Director Michael Kratsios said that, “In Chapel Hill, G20 countries realized an optimistic vision for the future of emerging technologies, recognizing that flexible policy frameworks crafted to promote innovation will drive economic growth and prosperity. That is the spirit of the Carolina Principles, and that is how we will expand opportunity for Americans and people around the world. Other deliverables of the Ministerial included the AI Prosperity Objectives and the AI Prosperity Compact, which will further technical workforce development across G20 nations and expand opportunities for private sector partnership.

The summit, hosted by the US Commerce Department and OSTP, featured high-level fireside chats with prominent tech leaders including Elon Musk of Tesla and SpaceX, Jensen Huang of NVIDIA, Sam Altman of OpenAI and Mark Zuckerberg of Meta. The G20 comprises 19 individual countries and two regional organisations - the European Union and the African Union. The US holds the 2026 presidency Union Minister Jitin Prasada attended the G20 Innovation Ministerial sharing India's frameworks on pro-innovation policies and technology for inclusive growth. (ANI)