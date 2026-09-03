Tennis-Alcaraz plans more breaks, warns packed schedule fuelling injuries

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2026 12:42 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 12:42 IST
Tennis-Alcaraz plans more breaks, warns packed schedule fuelling injuries

World number three Carlos Alcaraz said he ​plans to take more breaks from the ​tour and warned that the ‌packed tennis ​calendar is contributing to injuries and fatigue among players. The Spaniard, who returned to action at the U.S. Open after a lengthy layoff ‌due to a wrist injury sustained in April, said the demands of the schedule made it impossible for players to compete in every major event without risking burnout.

"I took more than I wanted ‌but seeing how tight is the calendar, I don't want to have this break because of an ‌injury," Alcaraz told reporters after beating Jaime Faria 4-6 6-0 6-3 6-2 on Wednesday.

"In the future, I'm going to take some long breaks. Maybe not four months, but one month, two months, missing some tournaments, because it's impossible to ⁠play ​them all." Since 2025, seven ⁠of the nine ATP Masters 1000 events have been expanded to 12 days, with only Monte Carlo and Paris retaining ⁠their traditional one-week formats.

The ATP has said players control their own schedules and it is working to encourage ​an appropriate number of matches during the season. "They are adding more important tournaments. In a ⁠way they are making us play," he said.

"You can say no and decide your calendar, but there are some Masters ⁠1000s, ​some Grand Slams, and we are out playing 40 weeks if we have to play every mandatory tournament that the ATP requires us to play." Alcaraz pointed to a growing injury ⁠toll on the tour, with Jannik Sinner, Jack Draper, Holger Rune and Joao Fonseca among players who ⁠missed this year's U.S. ⁠Open.

"We are seeing a lot of players getting injured and tired. If they don't do anything about it, we are going to see even ‌more in the ‌future," he added.

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