European shares edge higher as bond yields ease

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2026 12:48 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 12:48 IST
European shares edge higher as bond yields ease

European stocks ticked higher on Thursday after three straight sessions of losses as ‌a global bond selloff eased, with investors turning their focus to upcoming U.S. economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve's next policy moves.

The pan-European STOXX ‌600 was up 1% to 646.15 by 0710 GMT, after hitting a ‌one-month low in the prior session. Regional indexes were mixed. Germany's DAX was up 0.1%, Spain's index was up 0.3%, while France's CAC 40 dipped 0.1%. The recent escalation of ⁠the ​Iran war pushed ⁠oil prices higher and amplified concerns about persistent inflation, swelling government debt and tighter monetary policy, ⁠triggering a global bond and stocks selloff.

Oil prices eased but remained above $90 a ​barrel, while euro zone bonds slid from recent peaks. Among individual movers, ⁠Deutsche Telekom AG shares gained 1.7% after reports said Elliott built a stake in the firm.

Soitec ⁠jumped ​10% after the French chip-materials maker raised its Q2 and full-year outlook, citing accelerating demand for wafers used in AI data-centre optical ⁠links. Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report will be parsed for fresh clues on the ⁠Federal Reserve's ⁠policy path after Chair Kevin Warsh's hawkish comments last week prompted traders to increase bets on further rate hikes.

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