Belgium reports about 3,000 excess deaths over summer due to heat
Heatwaves from June 18 through August 16 caused 2,935 excess deaths in Belgium, or 22.6% excess mortality, public health body Sciensano said in a report on Thursday.
Heatwaves from June 18 through August 16 caused 2,935 excess deaths in Belgium, or 22.6% excess mortality, public health body Sciensano said in a report on Thursday.
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