German ​police are investigating a suspected ‌politically ​motivated arson attack at a construction site outside the Munich headquarters of ‌defence technology company Rohde & Schwarz, authorities said on Thursday.

A Bavarian police spokesperson confirmed an investigation into suspected arson but said there was ‌currently no evidence that the attack had been directed ‌specifically at Rohde & Schwarz. The police spokesperson said a 28-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man, both Bulgarian nationals, were arrested in connection with the incident.

The ⁠fire ​caused no ⁠significant damage and was quickly extinguished. No one was injured, police said. Rohde & ⁠Schwarz confirmed that an incident had occurred at a construction site ​near its headquarters.

German authorities are on high alert ⁠for attacks on infrastructure after the government this week said Russia was behind ⁠an ​attempted drone attack on a Ukrainian cargo plane at Leipzig/Halle airport last month. German Interior Minister Alexander ⁠Dobrindt has said that foreign powers, particularly Russia, could be using ⁠left-wing extremist groups ⁠as proxies for sabotage, warning that some of them increasingly echo Russian narratives on the ‌Ukraine ‌war.