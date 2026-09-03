Two detained as German police probe arson attack on Munich defence firm

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 13:26 IST
Two detained as German police probe arson attack on Munich defence firm

German ​police are investigating a suspected ‌politically ​motivated arson attack at a construction site outside the Munich headquarters of ‌defence technology company Rohde & Schwarz, authorities said on Thursday.

A Bavarian police spokesperson confirmed an investigation into suspected arson but said there was ‌currently no evidence that the attack had been directed ‌specifically at Rohde & Schwarz. The police spokesperson said a 28-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man, both Bulgarian nationals, were arrested in connection with the incident.

The ⁠fire ​caused no ⁠significant damage and was quickly extinguished. No one was injured, police said. Rohde & ⁠Schwarz confirmed that an incident had occurred at a construction site ​near its headquarters.

German authorities are on high alert ⁠for attacks on infrastructure after the government this week said Russia was behind ⁠an ​attempted drone attack on a Ukrainian cargo plane at Leipzig/Halle airport last month. German Interior Minister Alexander ⁠Dobrindt has said that foreign powers, particularly Russia, could be using ⁠left-wing extremist groups ⁠as proxies for sabotage, warning that some of them increasingly echo Russian narratives on the ‌Ukraine ‌war.

TRENDING

1
Diletta Doretti Takes World Bank Group Leadership Role for El Salvador

Diletta Doretti Takes World Bank Group Leadership Role for El Salvador

United States
2
Massachusetts primaries test Democratic appetite for generational change

Massachusetts primaries test Democratic appetite for generational change

Global
3
US urges hands-off approach to AI regulation at G20 tech meeting

US urges hands-off approach to AI regulation at G20 tech meeting

Global
4
Nicaraguan Congress passes Ortega-backed reform excluding opposition from elections

Nicaraguan Congress passes Ortega-backed reform excluding opposition from el...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Banks Deliver Net Zero? Netherlands Turns Climate Commitments Into a Financial Risk Test

Building Africa for a Hotter Future: Climate Risks Put Cities, Farms and Infrastructure on Alert

Beyond Servers: Why Smarter Cloud Procurement Is Becoming Critical for Digital Governments

From Audits to AI: ADB Charts Data-Driven Roadmap for Smarter and Fairer Tax Administration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026