Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Dominant Sabalenka sweeps past Iatcenko to reach US Open third round

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka continued ​her relentless march through the U.S. Open draw as the Belarusian dismissed Russian qualifier Polina Iatcenko ​6-1 6-1 on Wednesday and reached the third round. Top seed Sabalenka, seeking ‌a third ​straight title in New York to emulate Serena Williams and Chris Evert, wasted little time asserting herself under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium and raced through the opening set in just 24 minutes.

Golf-Woods loses driver's license for five years in plea deal, avoids jail time

Tiger Woods will have his license ‌suspended for five years after reaching a plea deal in his impaired-driving case on Wednesday that will allow the decorated golfer to avoid jail time. The 15-times major champion, who initially pleaded not guilty, entered a no-contest motion on all charges and was adjudicated guilty at a change-of-plea hearing he attended at Martin County Courthouse.

NBA-Clippers lose five first-round draft picks, fined $30 million after Leonard probe

The NBA came down hard on the Los Angeles Clippers, stripping the team ‌of five first-round draft picks, imposing a $30 million fine and suspending owner Steve Ballmer for a year over salary cap circumvention tied to Kawhi Leonard. After a year-long probe, the NBA said in ‌a statement on Wednesday that an independent investigation found a pattern of misconduct and multiple significant rules violations by the Clippers organization.

Basketball-Caitlin Clark embraces global spotlight ahead of World Cup debut

Caitlin Clark says the chance to inspire fans and help grow women's basketball around the globe outweighs the intense scrutiny that follows her every move as she prepares for her long-awaited senior World Cup debut with the U.S. Clark arrives at the tournament carrying huge expectations as the reigning champions begin their bid for a fifth consecutive world title.

Tennis-Noskova sails past ⁠Tararudee into US ​Open third round

Linda Noskova eased to a 6-4 ⁠6-2 win over Thailand's Lanlana Tararudee on Wednesday to reach the U.S. Open third round as the Wimbledon champion bids for a second consecutive Grand Slam title. The sixth seed was in control throughout but had to stay alert as the 22-year-old Tararudee came close ⁠to a earning a break point after both players held their first four service games.

Prime Video acquires exclusive local streaming rights for 6 NHL teams

The National Hockey League and Prime Video have forged a deal that makes Prime Video the ​exclusive local streaming home for six NHL teams in their regional territories. Prime Video obtained the local rights to the Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes, Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild ⁠and St. Louis Blues. Previously, Amazon/Prime Video acquired the local streaming rights for the Seattle Kraken.

Fire upgrade Philip Zinckernagel to Designated Player status

The Chicago Fire made Philip Zinckernagel a Designated Player on Wednesday and signed the All-Star winger to a new contract through the 2027-28 ⁠MLS ​season. The deal was announced on the final day of MLS's summer transfer window. Zinckernagel, who came to Chicago from Belgian power Club Brugge before the start of the 2025 season, has seven goals and seven assists in 26 matches across all competitions in 2026.

Tennis-Alcaraz and Sabalenka shine as US Open catches up after rain delays

Carlos Alcaraz took another solid step in his comeback from injury while fellow defending champion ⁠Aryna Sabalenka also advanced at the U.S. Open on Wednesday, as organisers heaved a sigh of relief after clearing a backlog of rain-delayed matches.

Former winner Daniil Medvedev weathered an avian interruption to soar into ⁠the next round, with Americans Ben Shelton, Jessica Pegula, Emma ⁠Navarro and Frances Tiafoe all progressing.

Padres RHP Joe Musgrove losing time to return after latest setback

San Diego Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove experienced arm soreness after his latest rehab outing and his return from Tommy John surgery in October 2024 has been delayed again. Musgrove pitched five innings and threw 60 pitches for Triple-A ‌El Paso last Thursday and gave up ‌just one run and five hits. But his arm didn't bounce back well, so the Padres kept ​him from his usual bullpen session after a start.