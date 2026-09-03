Deadlocked jury in Lindsay Clancy's murder trial to reconvene on sixth day of deliberations

Jurors in Lindsay Clancy's murder trial will begin a ​sixth day of deliberations on Thursday after twice saying ​they were deadlocked on whether to ‌convict the Massachusetts ​woman for killing her three young children, a tragedy her lawyer says was driven by postpartum psychosis.

The 12 jurors are expected to reconvene in Plymouth, Massachusetts, a ‌day after Judge William Sullivan delivered special instructions, sometimes called a "dynamite charge," to encourage them to re-examine their positions and try to reach a unanimous decision. He did so after jurors sent him a note on Wednesday afternoon that said, "After much deliberation, we ‌are still unable to come to a unanimous decision." They sent a similar note on Tuesday.

If the jury does not ‌reach a verdict and Sullivan declares a mistrial, prosecutors would need to decide whether to retry the case, which has featured over 80 witnesses and over 300 exhibits. Clancy, 36, faces life in prison without parole if convicted of first-degree murder. If found not guilty by lack of criminal responsibility, ⁠or reason ​of insanity, she could ⁠be committed to a state psychiatric hospital for evaluation.

She has admitted to strangling her three children to death on January 24, 2023, with exercise bands ⁠in the basement of their home in the Boston suburb of Duxbury. She then cut herself with a knife and jumped from ​a second-story window in an attempt to end her own life that left her paralyzed. During the six-week trial, ⁠defense attorney Kevin Reddington sought to convince jurors that Clancy was in the midst of a psychotic episode when she killed Cora, 5; Dawson, ⁠3; ​and 8-month-old Callan.

Testimony from family members, including Clancy's now ex-husband, Patrick, detailed how she had struggled with her mental health in the months after the birth of her third child, repeatedly seeking treatment from healthcare providers who prescribed her a myriad ⁠of drugs. Prosecutors do not dispute that Clancy, a former labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital, had been dealing ⁠with mental health issues.

But ⁠they argued she was able to appreciate the wrongfulness of killing her children and intentionally chose to do so anyway, opting to kill them because she had decided to kill ‌herself and was convinced ‌they would suffer without her.