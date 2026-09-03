Sept 3 - Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below ​are some stories from this week selected by our editors, as ​well as explanatory context and background to help you ‌understand ​world headlines. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

Scientists make potential breakthrough in search for dark matter Scientists have made a possible breakthrough in the hunt for dark ‌matter — observing hints of it during an experiment about a mile (1.6 km) underground in South Dakota — though they stopped short of saying they have finally detected this elusive cosmic component. (SPACE-DARK MATTER/ (PIX), 802 words)

Researchers defend older age of key archaeological site in Chile Two groups of researchers are defending the view that the Monte Verde archaeological site ‌in Chile was occupied by ancient hunter-gatherers about 14,500 years ago after another study indicated it was much younger — a debate with major implications for ‌understanding the initial peopling of the Americas. (SCIENCE-MONTE VERDE/ (PIX), 779 words)

Too weak, too strict: India's food warning labels draw fire from all sides NEW DELHI - The Indian government is facing fierce opposition on proposed food warning labels from both health experts and food giants - activists say many items will escape scrutiny while companies warn that the strict thresholds will put red flags on a wide ⁠range of ​products. (INDIA-FOOD/ (PIX, TV), 803 words)

In Serbia's scorched dunes, ⁠foresters plan for an even hotter future BELGRADE - More than a month after flames tore through Serbia's Deliblatska Pescara reserve, foresters are facing tough choices as they work on plans to restore its ⁠unique dunes and woodlands and give them a better chance against future wildfires. (EUROPE-WEATHER/SERBIA-WILDFIRE (PIX, TV), 403 words)

Texas' halt on powering data centers reflects US reckoning over 'ghost' demand Data centers have requested roughly ​as much electricity across the middle swath of the United States as it takes to power every home in the country, but much ⁠of that demand may be an illusion. (USA-POWER/DATA CENTERS-REQUESTS (ANALYSIS, PIX), 1,117 words)

Democratic socialists' next hurdle: Winning over Black voters WASHINGTON - After a summer of victories for Democratic Socialists of America-aligned candidates, the movement faces a new test: ⁠Whether ​it can win over Black voters, a constituency central to Democrats' hopes of regaining control of Congress in November. (USA-ELECTION/BLACK-VOTERS (PIX), 1,123 words)

Venice Film Festival turns to politics as Hollywood retreats VENICE - Hollywood is struggling with an industry crisis and has largely withdrawn from this year's Venice Film Festival, making way for a ⁠program steeped in global politics and social upheaval, the event's director said. (FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/DIRECTOR (TV, PIX), 554 words)

‘Chad Powers’ season two raises stakes as secrets unravel LOS ANGELES - ⁠For actor and show co-creator Glen Powell, season ⁠two of U.S. sports comedy "Chad Powers" becomes more enthralling as the show's big secret is revealed to more characters. (TELEVISION-CHAD POWERS/ (TV, PIX), 342 words)

EXPLANATORY CONTENT NEWSMAKER-Soccer-No fairytale ending, but Messi leaves defining legacy for Argentina

EXPLAINER-Settlement requires Meta to check young ‌users' ages. How will that ‌work? TIMELINE-Shein's pursuit of an IPO: From New York to London to Hong Kong

(Compiled ​by Mark Porter and Patrick Enright)