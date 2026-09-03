Britain's King Charles to host Oman's Sultan for October state visit

Britain's ​King Charles ​and his wife Queen ‌Camilla will ​host Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq at Windsor ‌Castle for a state visit next month, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday. The visit from ‌October 20 to 22 will come ‌against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East since U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran in ⁠February, ​which prompted retaliatory ⁠strikes on Israel and Gulf states that ⁠host U.S. bases.

U.S. President Donald Trump has also ​threatened to bomb Oman - which has been ⁠in talks with Iran aimed at restoring commercial ⁠shipping ​through the Strait of Hormuz - if it "gets in the way". So far ⁠this year, the British royals have hosted state visits ⁠by ⁠Trump in April and Nigerian President Bola Tinubu in March.