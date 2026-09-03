Amit Shah inaugurates new 400-bed tower at Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in Saket

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated a new 400-bed tower at Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in Saket, expanding the hospital's capacity to approximately 1,200 beds. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the event as the Guest of Honour. Delhi Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Transport and Information Technology Pankaj Kumar Singh and South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri were also present.

The new tower is aimed at enhancing the hospital's capacity to provide tertiary and quaternary healthcare services to patients from Delhi-NCR and other parts of the country. With the expansion, Max Hospital, Saket, will have a total capacity of approximately 1,200 beds. The hospital provides tertiary and quaternary healthcare services across more than 22 specialities.

Commenting on the inauguration, Abhay Soi, Chairman and Managing Director of Max Healthcare Institute Limited, said, "This state-of-the-art new facility brings together cutting-edge technology, world-class infrastructure and exceptional Indian clinical talent to deliver advanced, high-quality patient care to people from India and across the globe. It also contributes to the broader vision of building a stronger and inclusive healthcare ecosystem in India and supporting the nation's journey towards a Viksit Bharat." The new facility is equipped with medical technologies including the Da Vinci Xi Surgical Robot and Mako Total Knee Replacement Robot, which support minimally invasive and precision-driven procedures across specialities.

Max Saket is part of Max Healthcare's integrated healthcare and medical education ecosystem, which has more than 42,000 employees. According to the company, Max Healthcare provided free treatment worth Rs 244 crore to 3.60 lakh patients last year as part of its commitment to accessible healthcare.

Through the Max Institute of Medical Sciences, the organisation has supported 1.62 lakh students through higher education, training and professional learning programmes, it said. In the last financial year, Max Healthcare group claims to have treated more than 40 lakh patients from over 800 cities and 180 countries, including those seeking specialised and advanced medical care.

Max Healthcare Institute Limited is one of India's largest healthcare organisations and is focused on clinical excellence and patient care, supported by technology and research. The company operates 21 healthcare facilities with more than 6,100 beds, with a significant presence in North India.

Its network includes hospitals and medical centres owned and operated by the company and its subsidiaries, partner healthcare facilities and managed healthcare facilities. The network includes tertiary and quaternary care hospitals in Saket, Patparganj, Vaishali, Rajendra Place, Dwarka, Noida and Shalimar Bagh in Delhi-NCR, as well as facilities in Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Mohali, Bathinda, Dehradun and Bhubaneswar.

It also operates a secondary care hospital in Gurgaon and medical centres in Noida, Lajpat Nagar and Panchsheel Park in Delhi-NCR, as well as one in Mohali, Punjab. The hospitals in Mohali and Bathinda operate under a public-private partnership arrangement with the Government of Punjab. In addition to hospitals, Max Healthcare operates homecare and pathology businesses under the brand names Max@Home and Max Lab, respectively. Max@Home provides health and wellness services at home, while Max Lab offers diagnostic services to patients outside the network. (ANI)