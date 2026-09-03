Soccer-Hull condemn racist abuse of new signing Vaz

Hull City on ​Thursday condemned ​racist abuse directed ‌at new ​signing Robinio Vaz on social media and said ‌they were working with authorities to identify those responsible. The 19-year-old French striker joined the newly ‌promoted Premier League side on loan from ‌Italian club AS Roma on transfer deadline day.

"No individual should ever experience discriminatory abuse, and the ⁠club ​will provide ⁠Robinio with our full support," Hull said in ⁠a statement. "We are also working with Humberside Police ​and other relevant authorities to identify the ⁠accounts responsible for this disgusting abuse, so that ⁠appropriate ​action can be taken against those individuals."

Hull have enjoyed a strong start to ⁠life back in the top flight, winning their ⁠opening ⁠two matches, and host Aston Villa on Sunday.