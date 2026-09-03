Equestrian-FEI lifts restrictions on Russian athletes, hosting from October

The International Equestrian Federation will lift restrictions ​on Russian athletes and officials from October 5 and ​once again allow international competitions to be ‌held ​in Russia, the governing body has said.

Russian and Belarusian athletes have been barred from representing their countries under their national flags at FEI events since March 2022 after Russia's invasion ‌of Ukraine, though some have competed as neutral athletes. The FEI said the decision followed the International Olympic Committee's move in July to provisionally lift its suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

Russia's equestrian federation said on Wednesday that the FEI Council had approved the ‌move after what it described as extensive negotiations between the national body and international officials. Under the new rules, Russia can ‌host FEI-sanctioned competitions from October 5, subject to compliance with FEI regulations. The restrictions on Russian national flags, anthems, colours, uniforms and other national identifiers will also be lifted.

"The FEI has also received written confirmation from the Russian Equestrian Federation that it does not develop equestrian sport or operate equestrian clubs ⁠in the ​Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhia ⁠regions, nor in Crimea and Sevastopol," an FEI spokesperson said in Wednesday's statement. "And that its official documents and publications contain no references to these territories."

The ⁠FEI said it would continue supporting Ukraine. "The FEI Solidarity Relief Fund for Ukraine, established in 2022, remains operational and continues to help address some ​of the urgent needs of the country’s equestrian community," it added.

The IOC banned the ROC in 2023 after the ⁠national body took over sports groups in occupied areas of Ukraine following Moscow's invasion of the country. The move comes as several international federations ease restrictions on ⁠Russian ​and Belarusian athletes.

The International Basketball Federation lifted restrictions on individual Russian and Belarusian players, coaches and officials on Tuesday, while leaving any decision on the return of national teams and clubs to international competition to its central board in December. The ⁠International Ski and Snowboard Federation said on Wednesday that Russian and Belarusian athletes would be eligible to compete during the 2026-27 ⁠season if they signed a ⁠neutrality declaration and met anti-doping requirements.

Participation will remain limited to individual events, with no national flags, anthems or uniforms permitted. Other international federations, including aquatics, motorsport, modern pentathlon, wrestling and gymnastics, have also ‌eased restrictions on ‌Russian and Belarusian athletes.