EU not ready yet to approve Spain's request for Ceuta support, Commission says

​The ​EU is ‌not ready ​yet to commit the help ‌Spain has requested for its North African enclave Ceuta, where ‌in July at least ‌72,000 people crossed from Morocco, an EU Commission spokesperson said ⁠on ​Thursday.

"We're ⁠advancing on the assessment of ⁠these requests as a priority, ​however, for our final assessment, ⁠we have still some important ⁠open ​questions that need to be answered by ⁠the Spanish authorities first", EU Commission ⁠spokesperson ⁠Markus Lammert said.