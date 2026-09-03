EU not ready yet to approve Spain's request for Ceuta support, Commission says
The EU is not ready yet to commit the help Spain has requested for its North African enclave Ceuta, where in July at least 72,000 people crossed from Morocco, an EU Commission spokesperson said on Thursday.
"We're advancing on the assessment of these requests as a priority, however, for our final assessment, we have still some important open questions that need to be answered by the Spanish authorities first", EU Commission spokesperson Markus Lammert said.