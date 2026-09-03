Soccer-World Cup stars generate $3.3 bln in transfer fees as spending hits record highs

Players who featured at the 2026 ​World Cup generated more than $3.3 ​billion in international transfer fees ‌during ​the recently concluded mid-year transfer window, FIFA said on Thursday. More than 260 World Cup players from 47 ‌nationalities changed clubs during the window, accounting for over a third of the record $9.89 billion spent on international transfer fees in men's football, according to soccer's ‌global governing body.

"More than 12,500 international transfers were registered around the ‌world, also setting a new record for the number of transfers during a mid-year window," FIFA said in a study. The spending spree came after Spain lifted the World Cup in ⁠July, ​highlighting how performances ⁠on football's biggest stage helped drive record spending across the global market.

Several high-profile World Cup ⁠players secured big-money moves during the window, including Spain midfielder Rodri's switch from Manchester ​City to Barcelona and France winger Bradley Barcola's transfer from Paris St ⁠Germain to Liverpool. Women's football also posted records, with international transfer spending more than doubling from ⁠2025 ​to $28.6 million, FIFA said.

"A total of 1,406 international transfers were registered in women’s professional football – the highest number ever recorded and a 19.2% ⁠increase compared with the previous record," FIFA said. English clubs led the spending in ⁠the men's ⁠and women's international transfer markets, accounting for $3.02 billion in men's transfer fees and $8.0 million in the women's game.