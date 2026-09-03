Russia summons Norwegian envoy, protests over seizure of vessel
Russia lodged a formal protest with Norway's ambassador in Moscow on Thursday after Norwegian authorities seized a Russian vessel. Norway seized the vessel, the Professor Molchanov, in the Arctic to enforce a $4.22 billion compensation claim won by Ukrainian energy firm Naftogaz over Moscow's seizure of its assets when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.
The Russian foreign ministry said Moscow had demanded the vessel's release and would work to secure its return.