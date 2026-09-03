Russia summons Norwegian envoy, protests over seizure of vessel

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 20:23 IST
Russia summons Norwegian envoy, protests over seizure of vessel

​Russia ​lodged a ‌formal protest with ​Norway's ambassador in ‌Moscow on Thursday after Norwegian authorities seized a Russian vessel. Norway ‌seized the vessel, the ‌Professor Molchanov, in the Arctic to enforce a $4.22 billion ⁠compensation ​claim ⁠won by Ukrainian energy firm Naftogaz ⁠over Moscow's seizure of ​its assets when Russia annexed ⁠Crimea in 2014.

The Russian ⁠foreign ​ministry said Moscow had demanded the vessel's release ⁠and would work to ⁠secure ⁠its return.

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