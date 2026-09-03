11th US death tied to banned Chinese air bag inflator reported

​The ​National Highway Traffic ‌Safety Administration ​said an 11th person ‌has been killed in the U.S. in a crash ‌tied to banned substandard Chinese ‌replacement automobile air bag inflators. The agency said the motorist ⁠was ​killed ⁠in Dallas on August 27 in ⁠a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox ​in an otherwise survivable ⁠crash.

The agency has banned replacement ⁠air ​bag inflators made in China by Jilin ⁠Province Detiannuo Automobile Safety System ⁠Co Ltd, ⁠also known as DTN.