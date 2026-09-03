11th US death tied to banned Chinese air bag inflator reported
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said an 11th person has been killed in the U.S. in a crash tied to banned substandard Chinese replacement automobile air bag inflators. The agency said the motorist was killed in Dallas on August 27 in a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox in an otherwise survivable crash.
The agency has banned replacement air bag inflators made in China by Jilin Province Detiannuo Automobile Safety System Co Ltd, also known as DTN.