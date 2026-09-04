UK to approve Jackdaw gas field development this month, Times reports

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2026 17:39 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 17:39 IST
UK to approve Jackdaw gas field development this month, Times reports

Britain is expected to approve new ​drilling to develop Shell and Equinor's ​Jackdaw North Sea gas field ‌on September ​15, The Times newspaper reported on Friday, citing government sources.

Shell and Equinor were forced to reapply for authorisation under tougher ‌rules following a court ruling in 2025 after a legal challenge brought by climate activists. A spokesperson for the government's department for energy security said it did not comment on speculation, adding: "The North ‌Sea remains a vital national asset and oil and gas will continue to ‌play an important role in our energy system for decades to come."

The decision on whether to approve new drilling at the development has become increasingly significant for Prime Minister Andy Burnham since taking office in July ⁠as ​high energy prices continue to ⁠affect consumers and businesses, and with U.S. President Donald Trump urging him to tap the country's fossil fuel ⁠reserves. Burnham has responded to that pressure by stressing he would take a pragmatic approach, and that ​while oil and gas remain a key part of Britain's energy transition he was ⁠committed to his party's policy to shift to clean energy sources.

The newspaper said Burnham was expected to ⁠announce ​the decision during a visit to Aberdeen and would also unveil new investment in renewable energy. The Times said on X that an expansion of the Rosebank oil and gas ⁠development was considered very unlikely to receive approval, citing government sources. A decision on that ⁠could come at a ⁠later date.

Jackdaw lies about 150 miles off the coast of Aberdeen and could produce enough energy to heat over 1.4 million ‌homes at peak ‌production.

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