Heavy ​black smoke rose ‌in Kyiv city ​centre following a Russian drone attack on Friday, which the mayor ‌said hit a non-residential building.

Numerous ambulances and emergency services were heading to the scenein the historic part of ‌the city close to the Saint Sophia Cathedral, a ‌UNESCO World Heritage site. The owner of a popular bakery, Zavertailo, said on the Telegram app that their building was ⁠destroyed ​in the ⁠attack.

One woman shouted into her phone that she had popped ⁠out to buy cigarettes and been startled by the explosion. Ukraine's ​capital has been under continuous Russian drone attack ⁠for ten days. On Wednesday, a university in the city centre ⁠was ​also hit.

"I think (people) can get used to this. In the centre of Kyiv, and in ⁠the centre of Moscow. It will get worse, I ⁠believe this," said ⁠Oleh, 33, who declined to give his last name.