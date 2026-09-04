Smoke rises in central Kyiv after Russian drone attack

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 18:44 IST
Smoke rises in central Kyiv after Russian drone attack

Heavy ​black smoke rose ‌in Kyiv city ​centre following a Russian drone attack on Friday, which the mayor ‌said hit a non-residential building.

Numerous ambulances and emergency services were heading to the scenein the historic part of ‌the city close to the Saint Sophia Cathedral, a ‌UNESCO World Heritage site. The owner of a popular bakery, Zavertailo, said on the Telegram app that their building was ⁠destroyed ​in the ⁠attack.

One woman shouted into her phone that she had popped ⁠out to buy cigarettes and been startled by the explosion. Ukraine's ​capital has been under continuous Russian drone attack ⁠for ten days. On Wednesday, a university in the city centre ⁠was ​also hit.

"I think (people) can get used to this. In the centre of Kyiv, and in ⁠the centre of Moscow. It will get worse, I ⁠believe this," said ⁠Oleh, 33, who declined to give his last name.

TRENDING

1
EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

Ukraine
2
UNICEF estimates 20 million children suffered online sexual abuse in one year

UNICEF estimates 20 million children suffered online sexual abuse in one yea...

Global
3
Tech pilgrims flock to China as global innovation race heats up

Tech pilgrims flock to China as global innovation race heats up

Global
4
EXPLAINER-Ali al-Taher ridge emerges as flashpoint in Israel-Hezbollah war

EXPLAINER-Ali al-Taher ridge emerges as flashpoint in Israel-Hezbollah war

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Traffic to Headphones, Everyday Sound Exposure May Leave Lasting Mark on Heart

Could Parma Ham Waste Power Next Protein-Snack Revolution? Scientists Put Idea to Test

Where Profit Meets Purpose: Inside Bologna’s New Wave of Eco-Businesses

Wild Polio Is Gone, but Vaccine-Derived Outbreaks Are Testing Africa’s Defences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026