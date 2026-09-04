Smoke rises in central Kyiv after Russian drone attack
Heavy black smoke rose in Kyiv city centre following a Russian drone attack on Friday, which the mayor said hit a non-residential building.
Numerous ambulances and emergency services were heading to the scenein the historic part of the city close to the Saint Sophia Cathedral, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The owner of a popular bakery, Zavertailo, said on the Telegram app that their building was destroyed in the attack.
One woman shouted into her phone that she had popped out to buy cigarettes and been startled by the explosion. Ukraine's capital has been under continuous Russian drone attack for ten days. On Wednesday, a university in the city centre was also hit.
"I think (people) can get used to this. In the centre of Kyiv, and in the centre of Moscow. It will get worse, I believe this," said Oleh, 33, who declined to give his last name.