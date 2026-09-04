​Rescuers pulled two survivors from a tunnel ​linked to a hydropower station ‌on Nepal's ​Trishuli River on Friday, nine days after a glacier collapse caused a torrent of ice, rock and mud that killed more ‌than 1,300 people and left over 5,600 missing.

Below is a list of some major rescue operations. 2023 - Rescuers, who drilled through debris of rock, concrete and earth, pulled out 41 workers who ‌were trapped for 17 days inside a collapsed tunnel in the Himalayas. The tunnel was ‌a part of the Char Dham highway that connected four Hindu pilgrimage sites in northern India.

2018 - A group of 12 boys and their soccer coach who went to explore the Tham Luang cave complex in Thailand ⁠became ​trapped deep inside a flooded ⁠cave network after sudden monsoon rains blocked the exit. Following an extensive multi-day international search, divers located the group ⁠alive deep within the complex and brought out all thirteen safely. 2010 - Thirty-three miners trapped for two ​months underground by a collapse at the San José mine in Chile's Atacama desert were ⁠rescued.

2007 - All 54 miners trapped by a fire underground at a gold mine in Western Australia were rescued ⁠in ​October 2007. The fire broke out in a caterpillar truck working underground at the Kanowna Belle gold mine. 2006 - Seventeen miners were working in the Beaconsfield gold mine on the southern ⁠Australian island of Tasmania when it collapsed. Fourteen escaped at once, one was killed, and ⁠the remaining two were rescued ⁠after surviving for two weeks about one kilometre underground.

2002 - Nine miners trapped were rescued from the Quecreek Mine in Pennsylvania in July 2002 ‌after more ‌than 77 hours underground.