US directs Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac to approve VantageScore for all lenders

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 19:31 IST
US directs Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac to approve VantageScore for all lenders

U.S. ​Director of Federal Housing Bill Pulte said on ​Thursday he has directed Fannie ‌Mae and Freddie ​Mac, created by the United States Congress to support the housing market, to approve all lenders to use credit scoring system VantageScore. "Fannie and ‌Freddie's initial rollout of VantageScore has been incredibly successful, with 50 LENDERS DELIVERING LOANS. So, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, I'm instructing Fannie and Freddie to approve ALL lenders to use VantageScore," Pulte wrote in a post on X.

"FICO ‌has enjoyed a monopoly. No more," Pulte said. Shares of Fair Isaac, better known as FICO, ‌plunged 20% in early U.S. trading on Friday.

They had slipped in April after Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said they will now accept mortgages assessed using rival credit scoring system VantageScore 4.0. Pulte's push to expand the use of VantageScore comes ⁠even ​as he criticized the three ⁠credit reporting agencies that own it.

In a separate post, Pulte said on Thursday that credit reporting agencies Equifax, Experian and TransUnion ⁠have been overcharging Americans for "far too long." "Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion have been overcharging Americans for far too long. This ​will end soon. We are seriously considering bi-merge, and stronger solutions (SAFER and SOUNDER). We will not ⁠allow companies to take advantage of American consumers," he said.

Shares of TransUnion slipped 9% and Equifax lost 8% in U.S. trading, ⁠while ​London's Experian shed 4.6%. Founded in 2006, VantageScore is a credit score modeling and analytics company jointly owned by Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.

The Trump administration says it intends to lower costs for American homebuyers and ⁠boost competition in the mortgage credit scoring market dominated by FICO. In 2018, during his first term, President ⁠Donald Trump signed the ⁠Credit Score Competition Act into law, directing U.S. Federal Housing to enable Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae to approve more advanced credit score models for mortgage ‌underwriting.

TRENDING

1
EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

Ukraine
2
UNICEF estimates 20 million children suffered online sexual abuse in one year

UNICEF estimates 20 million children suffered online sexual abuse in one yea...

Global
3
Tech pilgrims flock to China as global innovation race heats up

Tech pilgrims flock to China as global innovation race heats up

Global
4
EXPLAINER-Ali al-Taher ridge emerges as flashpoint in Israel-Hezbollah war

EXPLAINER-Ali al-Taher ridge emerges as flashpoint in Israel-Hezbollah war

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Traffic to Headphones, Everyday Sound Exposure May Leave Lasting Mark on Heart

Could Parma Ham Waste Power Next Protein-Snack Revolution? Scientists Put Idea to Test

Where Profit Meets Purpose: Inside Bologna’s New Wave of Eco-Businesses

Wild Polio Is Gone, but Vaccine-Derived Outbreaks Are Testing Africa’s Defences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026