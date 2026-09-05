Colombia's Grupo Gilinski, Geopark sign deal to develop Venezuela oil field

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2026 00:31 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 00:31 IST
Colombia's Grupo Gilinski, Geopark sign deal to develop Venezuela oil field

Colombia's Grupo Gilinski ​and Geopark on Friday ​signed a deal ‌to jointly ​develop the Bare oilfield in Venezuela with state oil ‌company PDVSA, a ceremony on state television showed. The chariman of Grupo Gilinski, which is GeoPark's majority shareholder, Jaime ‌Gilinski, appeared alongside interim President Delcy Rodriguez.

"GeoPark has ‌the proven technical experience needed to responsibly increase the recovery factor at the Bare field, as well as the financial ⁠strength ​required to ⁠assume the full capital investment needed for this project," Gilinski ⁠said. "This agreement is not simply a commercial transaction. ​It is a declaration of shared faith in ⁠Venezuela's future, in its people and in the immense potential ⁠of ​its natural resources." The 25-year deal is the latest in a series of signings ⁠by international oil companies to expand or begin operations in Venezuela. ⁠The ⁠deals are separate from a Caracas-Washington deal recently unveiled that gives the U.S. ‌access ‌to 17 oilfields.

TRENDING

1
EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

Ukraine
2
Argentina to speed up sanctions on firms involved in Falklands oil projects

Argentina to speed up sanctions on firms involved in Falklands oil projects

Global
3
US official says three credit reporting agencies have been overcharging for too long

US official says three credit reporting agencies have been overcharging for ...

Global
4
US airlines weigh safety system to prevent midair collisions ahead of legal mandate, provider says

US airlines weigh safety system to prevent midair collisions ahead of legal ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Traffic to Headphones, Everyday Sound Exposure May Leave Lasting Mark on Heart

Could Parma Ham Waste Power Next Protein-Snack Revolution? Scientists Put Idea to Test

Where Profit Meets Purpose: Inside Bologna’s New Wave of Eco-Businesses

Wild Polio Is Gone, but Vaccine-Derived Outbreaks Are Testing Africa’s Defences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026