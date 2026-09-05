Cycling-UCI moves to strengthen race safety with live tracking after rider's death

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2026 01:17 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 01:17 IST
Cycling-UCI moves to strengthen race safety with live tracking after rider's death

Cycling’s governing body plans to ​establish rules for real-time ​tracking of riders and ‌vehicles ​at professional road races following the death of British rider Finlay Tarling, the International ‌Cycling Union (UCI) said on Friday. The issue dominated a two-day meeting of the Professional Cycling Council, which began with a tribute to ‌the 19-year-old Tarling, who died following an accident during the ‌eighth stage of the Volta a Portugal on August 14.

Portugal's RTP broadcaster said Tarling was hit by a non-race car driving in the opposite ⁠direction. The ​UCI said a ⁠dedicated tracking system was urgently needed after cycling’s main stakeholder groups failed ⁠to produce a joint proposal. It wants the technology to be ​introduced at UCI WorldTour and Women’s WorldTour events before being ⁠extended across professional road cycling.

"Given safety remains an absolute priority, the UCI will ⁠therefore ​establish protocols and a regulatory framework for the use of real-time tracking systems at races," the statement said. Tracking ⁠systems were used in all categories at the 2025 Road World ⁠Championships in ⁠Kigali and would operate again at this year’s championships in Montreal later this month, the UCI ‌said.

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