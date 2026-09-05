Trump says he will allocate $400 million to $500 million from super PAC to midterms

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2026 00:45 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 00:45 IST
Trump says he will allocate $400 million to $500 million from super PAC to midterms

U.S. President ​Donald Trump on Friday ‌told reporters ​he planned to allocate $400 million to $500 million from his MAGA Inc. super ‌PAC to boost Republican candidates in midterm November elections.

Trump also said, during an event in the Oval Office, that his super ‌PAC has about $1 billion in it. Some Republicans ‌have expressed concern that he would not distribute money from the fund. "I'm going to spend whatever amount of money necessary to try to ⁠help us," ​he said. "This ⁠is money from MAGA Inc. This is money that I control."

It ⁠is unclear how much Trump has spent from the fund ​thus far on congressional races with control of the ⁠U.S. Congress hanging in the balance in November. Republicans fearing losses have been ⁠clamoring ​for some of the money. "We have around $1 billion that I can spend," Trump said, indicating he could ⁠use some of that amount on behalf of Republicans in ⁠the 2028 ⁠election year, when voters decide who will be the next president.

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