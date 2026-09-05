Bahamas teachers' union threatens action over government wage dispute
The Bahamas' biggest teachers' union said on Friday it was prepared to take "industrial action" as talks continue with government officials over higher pay and union leaders look to secure a meeting with the Prime Minister Philip Davis.
The warning raises the prospect of a strike, though no date has been set, and adds pressure on Davis' newly re-elected government as it confronts fresh labor unrest in schools just days after some 50,000 state school students returned to class.