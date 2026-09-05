Bahamas teachers' union threatens action over government wage dispute

The Bahamas' biggest teachers' union said ​on Friday it was ​prepared to take "industrial action" ‌as talks ​continue with government officials over higher pay and union leaders look to secure a meeting ‌with the Prime Minister Philip Davis.

The warning raises the prospect of a strike, though no date has been set, and adds pressure on ‌Davis' newly re-elected government as it confronts fresh labor unrest in ‌schools just days after some 50,000 state school students returned to class.