Bahamas teachers' union threatens action over government wage dispute

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2026 01:26 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 01:26 IST
Bahamas teachers' union threatens action over government wage dispute

The Bahamas' biggest teachers' union said ​on Friday it was ​prepared to take "industrial action" ‌as talks ​continue with government officials over higher pay and union leaders look to secure a meeting ‌with the Prime Minister Philip Davis.

The warning raises the prospect of a strike, though no date has been set, and adds pressure on ‌Davis' newly re-elected government as it confronts fresh labor unrest in ‌schools just days after some 50,000 state school students returned to class.

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