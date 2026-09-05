Trump says Witkoff, Kushner heading abroad to discuss Ukraine peace

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2026 00:53 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 00:53 IST
Trump says Witkoff, Kushner heading abroad to discuss Ukraine peace

U.S. ​Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's son-in-law, are heading abroad to attempt to ‌forge a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, the U.S. president told reporters on Friday.

During comments in the Oval Office, Trump suggested the U.S. had ‌a concrete proposal aimed at ending the war, which is now ‌in its fifth year. He did not, however, elaborate on what that proposal would be, nor did he say if Witkoff and Kushner would be traveling to Ukraine, Russia ⁠or ​both nations. Ukrainian President ⁠Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday said the two men would fly to Ukraine on Sunday after ⁠visiting Moscow.

"We have an idea for peace," Trump said. "I sent Steve Witkoff ​and Jared Kushner, two great negotiators. They've done a great job, ⁠and we sent them over to see whether or not we can get something done. ⁠And ​there may be a good chance that we'll do it."

The duo had been planning to travel to Moscow over the weekend followed ⁠by a visit to Kyiv, two sources previously told Reuters. However, the itinerary ⁠has been ⁠in flux in recent days, and the Kyiv section of the journey was still not completely certain, one of the ‌sources ‌said on Friday.

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