WHO warehouse storing medical supplies attacked overnight in Kyiv region, WHO says

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2026 01:47 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 01:47 IST
WHO warehouse storing medical supplies attacked overnight in Kyiv region, WHO says

One of the World Health Organization's main warehouses storing humanitarian medical supplies ‌in Ukraine was struck during an air attack overnight on Wednesday in the region surrounding Kyiv, the WHO said on Friday. "Access to the site remains ‌restricted due to heavy smoke and safety concerns, while assessments of ‌possible damage and stock losses are ongoing. No WHO personnel were affected," WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said.

The attack overnight on Wednesday into Thursday morning follows a strike in August ⁠on a ​WHO humanitarian ⁠warehouse in the southern city of Dnipro, resulting in the loss of half of the medical ⁠supplies and equipment intended to support an estimated 225,000 people living in front-line ​and hard-to-reach areas, according to the WHO. Another warehouse used by the ⁠WHO near Kyiv was damaged during a large-scale wave of attacks on the capital ⁠and surrounding ​region in July, Lindmeier said.

"The attacks are part of a broader pattern affecting humanitarian operations across the country. In 2026, at least ⁠20 attacks have affected warehouses storing humanitarian supplies, including 15 attacks on warehouses ⁠holding health-related humanitarian supplies," ⁠Lindmeier told reporters in Geneva. Alternative storage arrangements have already been identified following the latest incidents, the WHO said.

TRENDING

1
EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

Ukraine
2
Argentina to speed up sanctions on firms involved in Falklands oil projects

Argentina to speed up sanctions on firms involved in Falklands oil projects

Global
3
US official says three credit reporting agencies have been overcharging for too long

US official says three credit reporting agencies have been overcharging for ...

Global
4
US airlines weigh safety system to prevent midair collisions ahead of legal mandate, provider says

US airlines weigh safety system to prevent midair collisions ahead of legal ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Traffic to Headphones, Everyday Sound Exposure May Leave Lasting Mark on Heart

Could Parma Ham Waste Power Next Protein-Snack Revolution? Scientists Put Idea to Test

Where Profit Meets Purpose: Inside Bologna’s New Wave of Eco-Businesses

Wild Polio Is Gone, but Vaccine-Derived Outbreaks Are Testing Africa’s Defences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026