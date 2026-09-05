Soccer-Van de Donk seals London City win over Man United in WSL curtain-raiser

London City Lionesses underlined why many expect them to ​challenge the top of the Women's Super League ​this season, beating Manchester United 2-1 ‌in Friday's ​curtain-raiser after a summer spending spree transformed the ambitions of the club. London City took the lead in the ninth minute when United's Julia Zigiotti Olme ‌headed the ball into her own net from a corner and looked set for a comfortable victory when Dutch international Danielle van de Donk, one of a host of high-profile arrivals, doubled the advantage in the 82nd minute ‌with a flick home of Delphine Cascarino's low ball.

United -- with Eva Olid making her WSL debut less than ‌a month after she was hired as manager -- struck with the final kick of the game as Simi Awujo slotted a low effort into the bottom corner, but there was no time for a comeback as London City held on to secure an opening-night ⁠win. "Starting with ​a win is very ⁠important to keep building confidence," Lionesses boss Eder Maestre told Sky Sports. "I think we were very dominant through the whole game.

"That's the identity ⁠we want - that's why I'm very proud of the team. Sometimes you need to take some risks to play in ​that way." Backed by billionaire owner Michele Kang, last year's promoted side London City invested heavily in the ⁠transfer market, recruiting established internationals including Van de Donk, twice Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas, her Barcelona teammate Mapi Leon and former ⁠England ​goalkeeper Mary Earps.

"I'm still learning (English football), it's the first game. It's a physical league," said London City's captain Putellas. "I'm the player who thinks the ball always moves faster than the legs so we're going to try ⁠to improve that kind of thing. "It's the first game, we have to bring more improvement of course. We ⁠are going to give ⁠better and better football to our crowd."

On Thursday, Kang revealed that her club's new shirt sponsorship deal with sports brand Nike is the largest in the women's game - ‌and worth more ‌than those of some Premier League sides.