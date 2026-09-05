EXPLAINER-What's next for Lindsay Clancy after mistrial? 

The trial of a Massachusetts woman who strangled her ​three children but argues she is not ​guilty by reason of insanity ended on ‌Friday with ​a deadlocked jury. But defendant Lindsay Clancy is still charged with murder and could face a second trial.

Here is a look at what’s next for Clancy, ‌whose televised trial has sparked debate over postpartum mental health treatment in the U.S. and how the country’s legal system treats cases where mothers kill their children. WHAT IS THE CASE ABOUT?

Clancy, 36, is charged with first-degree murder for strangling her three ‌children with exercise bands in 2023 in their home in the Boston suburb of Duxbury. Her attorney does not ‌dispute Clancy killed her children but has argued she was in the midst of a psychotic episode.

Clancy, a former labor and delivery nurse, faces life in prison without parole if convicted. If found not guilty by reason of insanity, she could be committed to a state psychiatric ⁠hospital. WHAT IS ​A MISTRIAL?

A mistrial is ⁠when a trial ends without a verdict. But it does not end the case and prosecutors are free to start over with a new ⁠jury. Judge William Sullivan in Plymouth, Massachusetts, declared a mistrial in Clancy’s case after jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict despite ​multiple instructions by Sullivan to keep trying.

WHAT HAPPENS TO CLANCY NOW? Clancy has been confined at a state psychiatric ⁠hospital before and during trial and would remain in custody through a second trial.

After the mistrial, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz told reporters no ⁠decision ​had been made on whether prosecutors will retry the case. COULD THERE BE A PLEA DEAL?

Yes. Both sides could be motivated to cut a deal to avoid the expense and uncertainty of a second trial, though it ⁠is unclear if the mistrial makes a plea agreement more likely than it was before. An agreement would need court ⁠approval. WOULD A SECOND TRIAL ⁠LOOK THE SAME?

Not necessarily, though the facts would remain the same. The first trial featured over 80 witnesses and over 300 exhibits, and both sides could adjust their evidence ‌and strategy ‌based on what appeared most persuasive.