Ecuador says US sinkings of vessels were part of joint anti-drug probe

Ecuador defended on Friday U.S. ​operations that intercepted and sank three ‌Ecuadorean vessels this ​week, while relatives of some crew members said the men were fishermen and accused Washington of acting without evidence. The episode is the latest in a ‌widening U.S. campaign against maritime drug trafficking in the eastern Pacific, one that has drawn criticism from rights groups and concern in Latin America over the use of lethal force at sea.

Relatives disputed the official account. The wife of ‌one crew member, who identified herself as 47-year-old Rosalba, without giving a last name, said by telephone that ‌the men had been fishing when they were boarded and that no drugs were found. "I don't understand why the U.S. government has to act in such an arbitrary way," she said, accusing it of violating the fishermens' human rights.

She said the vessel carried only fish ⁠and ​alleged it was struck in Ecuadorean, ⁠not international, waters. Reuters could not independently verify her account. Ecuador's government said the operation was the result of joint investigations with Washington ⁠targeting drug-smuggling logistics linked to criminal gangs.

"This is work carried out through international cooperation," Interior Minister John Reimberg told broadcaster Teleamazonas, adding ​the vessels served as floating refueling points that help speedboats move drugs north toward Mexico and the United ⁠States. The U.S. Southern Command said the vessels sunk this week were being used as refueling stations for drug trafficking, and said they were ⁠linked ​to the Los Choneros gang. Video posted by the military showed monochrome footage of operatives approaching and boarding a vessel before it was blown up at sea. Reuters could not independently verify the date and ⁠location of the footage.

The Ecuadorean Navy said 28 crew members from two vessels - nine from the Conquista II and 19 ⁠from the OM2 - arrived ⁠in Manta at 3 p.m. local time aboard a coast guard vessel. Another eight crew members from the Conquista II were still returning to port aboard another vessel.