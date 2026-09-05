HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day six

Highlights of the sixth day at the U.S. Open on Friday (times GMT):

0109 TIAFOE INTO FOURTH American 11th seed Frances ​Tiafoe eased past Valentin Vacherot from Monaco 6-4 6-2 6-4.

2352 RESURGENT TSITSIPAS BEATS LEHECKA Revitalised Stefanos Tsitsipas ​bounced back from a first-set loss to prevail over Czech 18th ‌seed, ​Jiri Lehecka, with a 2-6 6-1 7-6(3) 6-1 victory. The Greek moved into the fourth round for the first time in his career.

READ MORE: Alcaraz powers past Wu to reach US Open fourth round

Sabalenka interrupts US Open match over cannabis smell Pegula fights through, Sabalenka cruises as US Open awaits Williams sisters' return

Medvedev's ‌strong form continues with convincing win over Rinderknech Fritz and Rybakina face tricky tests as US Open third round continues

Pegula overcomes Fernandez to return to US Open fourth round Defending champion Sabalenka extends US Open winning streak with Rakhimova win

Zverev survives Halys scare to reach US Open third round Williams sisters return to Grand Slam while Pegula, Shelton face tough tests at US Open

Clinical Rybakina marches into US Open third round 2218 NOSKOVA MOVES PAST LI

Linda ‌Noskova had to work hard to defeat American Ann Li. The Czech sixth seed started brightly but suffered a second-set tiebreak loss before going on to secure a 6-2 6-7(6) 6-2 victory. She ‌will face Ukraine's 11th seed Marta Kostyuk in the fourth round. 2055 NAVARRO KNOCKS OUT MUCHOVA

American 26th seed Emma Navarro powered her way to a 6-3 7-5 victory over Czech seventh seed Karolina Muchova. The semi-finalist of the 2024 U.S. Open will next face the winner of the match between ninth seed Elina Svitolina and Anna Kalinskaya. 2042 ALCARAZ MARCHES ON

Carlos Alcaraz beat China's Yibing Wu 6-3 6-4 6-1. The second-seeded Spaniard will continue his quest to become the first man since Roger Federer to defend the U.S. ⁠Open title when ​he plays Tommy Paul in the fourth round. 2014 PAUL ⁠STUNS BUBLIK

American 20th seed Tommy Paul emerged victorious from a five-set thriller against Kazakhstan 15th seed Alexander Bublik, winning 6-4 3-6 6-7(4) 6-1 6-3 in a third-round match that lasted more than three hours. 1936 SHNAIDER OUSTED BY TOWNSEND

Diana Shnaider was stunned by ⁠American Taylor Townsend, who triumphed 6-2 6-7(3) 6-3. The Russian 15th seed struggled in the first set and fought back hard in the second to force a tiebreak but ultimately fell short in the third. Townsend will face defending ​champion Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round. 1848 MEDVEDEV ELIMINATES RINDERKNECH

Russian seventh seed Daniil Medvedev overpowered Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech with a 6-4 6-4 6-4 victory. The 2021 U.S. Open champion will next face ⁠Frances Tiafoe. 1755 PEGULA SURVIVES SCARE

Jessica Pegula kept alive her bid for a maiden Grand Slam title when the third-seeded American rallied from behind to beat fellow former U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez 1-6 6-4 6-3 and make the fourth round. 1640 SABALENKA THROUGH TO R16

World ⁠number ​one Aryna Sabalenka was pushed hard by Uzbekistan's Kamilla Rakhimova after a relatively comfortable opening set, but the Belarusian produced a timely late break before serving out the match with a 6-3 6-4 win. 1630 KOSTYUK DOMINATES

Ukrainian 11th seed Marta Kostyuk advanced to the U.S. Open fourth round with a straight-sets 6-3 6-2 victory over Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova, keeping alive her bid for a maiden Grand Slam title. 1620 CIRSTEA ⁠ADVANCES

Romanian 16th seed Sorana Cirstea, 36, extended her impressive farewell-season campaign with a clinical 6-3 6-3 win over Italy's 19th-seeded Jasmine Paolini to reach the U.S. Open fourth round for the first time in ⁠three years. 1510 PLAY BEGINS

Play began in New York under ⁠sunny skies, with temperatures around 27 degrees Celsius (81 degrees Fahrenheit). U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON FRIDAY (prefix number denotes seeding):

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 ET) 3-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v 31-Leylah Fernandez (Canada)

Yibing Wu (China) v 2-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) Serena Williams (U.S.) & Venus Williams (U.S.) v 14-Chan Hao-Ching (Chinese Taipei) and Maya Joint (Australia)

8-Ben Shelton (U.S.) v Denis Shapovalov (Canada) LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/1100 ET)

1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Kamilla ‌Rakhimova (Uzbekistan) 15-Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan) v 20-Tommy Paul (U.S.)

22-Valentin Vacherot (Monaco) ‌v 11-Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) 9-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) v Anna Kalinskaya (Russia)