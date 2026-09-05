Over 10 trapped in China's Jiangxi province after landslide, CCTV reports

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2026 09:33 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 09:33 IST
Over 10 trapped in China's Jiangxi province after landslide, CCTV reports

‌More ​than ‌10 people were trapped ‌after a ‌landslide hit ⁠a ​town ⁠in China's ⁠Jiangxi province in ​China, state ⁠broadcasters ⁠CCTV ​reported on ⁠Saturday.

TRENDING

1
$500 Million for Ecuador: The Hard Part Is Fixing Finances Without Deepening Hardship

$500 Million for Ecuador: The Hard Part Is Fixing Finances Without Deepening...

Ecuador
2
EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

Ukraine
3
Argentina to speed up sanctions on firms involved in Falklands oil projects

Argentina to speed up sanctions on firms involved in Falklands oil projects

Global
4
US official says three credit reporting agencies have been overcharging for too long

US official says three credit reporting agencies have been overcharging for ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Change Could Slash Global GDP 18% by 2100 as Economic Risks Spread Across Borders

Can Debt Crises Be Predicted? World Bank Study Finds Three Signals That Could Warn Countries Early

From Heatwaves to Health Costs: Tunisia Confronts the Growing Price of Climate Change

From Traffic to Headphones, Everyday Sound Exposure May Leave Lasting Mark on Heart

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026