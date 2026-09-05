Over 10 trapped in China's Jiangxi province after landslide, CCTV reports
More than 10 people were trapped after a landslide hit a town in China's Jiangxi province in China, state broadcasters CCTV reported on Saturday.
More than 10 people were trapped after a landslide hit a town in China's Jiangxi province in China, state broadcasters CCTV reported on Saturday.
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