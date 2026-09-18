France's Macron says G7 will meet to discuss energy crisis in coming weeks

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 18:17 IST
France's Macron says G7 will meet to discuss energy crisis in coming weeks

President Emmanuel ​Macron said on Friday ​a meeting ‌of G7 ​countries would take place in the coming weeks to step ‌up cooperation among members and help secure supplies in the face of the current energy crisis stemming from ‌the Iran war. "In the coming weeks, we ‌will hold a G7 meeting dedicated to these energy issues, both to strengthen cooperation and avoid unnecessary tensions ⁠among ​G7 countries ⁠and our key partners, and to consider options for potential ⁠releases from strategic reserves or the lifting of restrictions, ​as we did a few months ago," Macron ⁠told a news conference.

Macron, whose government faces growing protests ⁠and pressure ​over high fuel prices, was hosting a meeting with the chiefs of different political ⁠parties represented in parliament to discuss the crises in ⁠the ⁠Middle East and Ukraine and their consequences on the energy market.

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