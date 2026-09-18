DIARY-Political and General News Events from September 18

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FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 WASHINGTON, D.C. - South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun visits the United States for talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. (to September 19)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics visits the United States. Edgars Rinkevics attends the opening of the 81st session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York and holds meetings in Washington, Los Angeles and San Diego focused on defense, technology and business cooperation. (to September 28) JAKARTA - Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi visits Indonesia. Ahmad Zahid holds talks with Indonesian Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, attends the ‌H20 Summit and signs an agreement on rural development cooperation. (to September 20)

EDINBURGH - Irish President Catherine Connolly visits Scotland. (to September 19) TORONTO - 51st Annual Toronto International Film Festival 2026 (To Sept. 20)

VIENNA - IAEA 70th General Conference (final day) MANILA - Economic and trade ministers of ASEAN countries hold high-level meetings in Manila. (To Sept. 22)

CZECHIA - Jordan's King Abdullah visits Czech Republic, meets President Petr Pavel and Prime Minister Andrej Babis - 0800 GMT NEW DELHI - Nepal Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle visits India. Wagle meets Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and participates in events focused on economic, diplomatic and trade cooperation. (to September 20)

BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (To September 19)

RUSSIA - Russian Federal Duma election - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 MUNICH – 200th Munich Oktoberfest (To October 4)

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

NEW YORK /OTTAWA - Vietnam Communist Party General Secretary and State President To Lam attends the high-level general debate of the 81st United Nations General Assembly and holds bilateral meetings in the United States before paying a State visit to Canada. (to September 25) PARIS - President ‌Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney meet in the small French territory of Saint Pierre and Miquelon off the coast of Canada before attending the U.N. General Assembly.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

NANJING, China - Taiwan Labor Minister Hung Sun-han to attend the APEC Human Resources Development Ministerial Meeting in Nanjing, marking the first visit to China by a minister-level official from President Lai Ching-te's administration. MANILA - ASEAN energy ministers, senior officials hold meetings. (To September 25)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

BOGOTA - Costa Rican President Laura Fernandez is set to visit her Colombian counterpart Abelardo De La Espriella in Barranquilla, to discuss expanded cooperation on anti-narcotics and the fight against crime. BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA - Colombian President Abelardo De La Espriella meets Costa Rican President Laura Fernández Delgado.

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 MOROCCO - Moroccan Chamber of Representatives election

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES - Czech President Petr Pavel visits the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. BRUSSELS - EU industry ministers gather in Brussels to discuss competitiveness.

BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau marks 53rd anniversary of independence from Portugal WASHINGTON - Chinese President Xi Jinping visits the United States, U.S. ⁠President Donald Trump has announced.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, ​SEPTEMBER 25

PARIS - Pope Leo visits France (To September 28) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26 - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 BERLIN – 52nd BMW Berlin Marathon

SWITZERLAND - Switzerland Referendum election SAO TOME AND PRINCIPE - Sao Tomean National Assembly election

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

GLOBAL - World Rabies Day SEOUL - South Korea marks the 76th anniversary of recovering Seoul from North Korea during the Korean War.

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of energy ministers (To September 29)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

MADRID - French President Emmanuel Macron visits Madrid, meets with Spain's Royals and Prime Minister Sanchez (to September 30). LUXEMBOURG - Finland President Alexander Stubb and spouse Suzanne Innes-Stubb to pay a state visit to Luxembourg. (To September 30)

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, ⁠SEPTEMBER 30

DUBLIN - Informal meeting of EU health ministers (to October 1). MANILA - ASEAN defense ministers hold annual meetings (To October 1)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1

GLOBAL - International Day of Older Persons ABUJA - Nigeria celebrates its 66th year of independence

CHINA - 77th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China LUXEMBOURG – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council (To October 2)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2

MONACO - Italian President Sergio Mattarella visits Monaco for talks with Prince Albert II during the first state visit to the Principality by an Italian head of state (To October 3) GUINEA - 68th anniversary ​of independence from France

GLOBAL - International Day of Non-Violence - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3 LATVIA - Latvian Parliament Election

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4

VIRTUAL - OPEC+ members Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman hold a monthly meeting to review global oil market conditions and compliance with voluntary production adjustments. BRAZIL - Brazilian Chamber of Deputies Election

BRAZIL - Brazilian Federal Senate Election BRAZIL - Brazilian Presidency Election

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency Election BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - Bosnia ⁠and Herzegovina House of Representatives Election

LONDON - The OPEC+ JMMC will meet to discuss market conditions and production data. The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) comprises Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Algeria and Venezuela.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 5

GLOBAL - World Teachers' Day SAN FRANCISCO, CA – 15th Death Anniversary of Apple co-founder, Steve Jobs.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7

GREECE - Greece hosts East Mediterranean gas forum in Athens. MOSCOW - 20th anniversary of the murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8

GLOBAL - World Sight Day LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup Meeting

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9

GLOBAL - World Post Day LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council

CZECH REPUBLIC - Czech Senate Election - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10 GLOBAL - World ⁠mental health ​day

GLOBAL - World Day against death penalty FIJI – 56th anniversary of independence

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 12

LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council BALI – 24th anniversary of Bali bombings

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13

GLOBAL - International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction SAN JOSE, Chile – 16th anniversary of rescue of 33 Chilean miners trapped in a collapsed Andean mine.

LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council BANGKOK - Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and IMF, Annual meetings. (To October 18)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15

BRUSSELS - European Council (To October 16) GLOBAL - United Nation's world hand-washing day

GLOBAL - International day of rural women - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16 GLOBAL - World food day

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17

GLOBAL - International day for the eradication of poverty - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18 JERUSALEM – 15th anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20

WINDSOR, England - Oman's Haitham bin Tariq visits United Kingdom to headline a three-day state visit hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla (To October ⁠22) TRIPOLI – 15th anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22

BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of trade ministers. (To October 23) SAUDI ARABIA – 15th death anniversary of Sultan bin Abdulaziz, who served as crown prince of the Kingdom from 2005 until his demise in 2011.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23

LIBYA – 15th anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation. VAN, Turkey – 15th anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more ⁠than 4,000 others.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25

SOFIA - Bulgaria holds a presidential election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27 ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset Election

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29

MANILA - ASEAN defense ministers ⁠hold an annual meeting with dialogue partners, dubbed as ADMM-Plus. OTTAWA - EU-Canada summit (To October 30)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30

ATLANTA, United States - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosts a G20 foreign ministers' meeting. (To October 31) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3 Guam - Guamanian Legislature election.

Guam - Guamanian Governor election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5 MADRID - Presidents, heads of state gather in Madrid for the Iberoamerican Summit. (To Nov. 5)

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7

NEW ZEALAND - New Zealand holds a general election MONTEVIDEO - Pope Leo visits Uruguay (To Nov. 8)

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 08

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER ‌14

PERU - Pope Leo visits Peru (To Nov. 17) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18 SHENZHEN, China - Russian President Vladimir ‌Putin is to lead the Russian delegation at APEC Summit in Shenzhen.

SHENZHEN, China - China hosts the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen. (To Nov. 19) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

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