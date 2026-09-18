Soccer-Recalled Alexander-Arnold and Palmer have points to prove, says England boss Tuchel

England head coach Thomas Tuchel has challenged Trent Alexander-Arnold and Cole Palmer to ​prove a point after recalling them to his first squad since ​the World Cup.

Real Madrid fullback Alexander-Arnold and Palmer ‌were ​both omitted from the World Cup squad as England reached the semi-finals before losing to Argentina. England begin their Nations League campaign against world champions Spain at Wembley on September 26, the first of four matches they will ‌play during the international break.

Tuchel made 10 changes from the 26-man squad that travelled to the United States, Canada and Mexico with uncapped Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott included. Liverpool teenager Rio Ngumoha, who earned his first cap in a World Cup warm-up game against New Zealand in June, was also selected. Speaking about the ‌recall for Alexander-Arnold after more than a year away from the international fold, Tuchel said the former Liverpool right back needs to perform.

"It is ‌a competition and I understand the question because he was not with us at the World Cup. We trusted other players," the German told a news conference. "I still stick with this decision and it is now time to fight for his place. He always said he is up to fight for his place, especially for England so it is on him ⁠to prove and ​he is more than welcome in ⁠camp. I am sure he will show up.

"He was never off the list, he was never non-selectable for us and it is his chance to show, come to camp and be ⁠the best version of himself." 'HE HAS HIS NUMBERS BACK'

Playmaker Palmer's absence at the World Cup raised questions, especially with England lacking creativity at times. The Chelsea man has ​started the season with a flourish. "They had a good start to the season. They never did something wrong," Tuchel added. "Cole has his start ⁠that he always had but he has his numbers back, he has his assists back, he has decisive goals back so that is why he is in the squad.

"The quality of Trent ⁠is ​undisputable, the quality of Cole Palmer we don't need to talk about it, they need to show it." Experienced pair Jordan Henderson and John Stones are not in the while Arsenal winger Noni Madueke was also left out.

Tuchel said a clash with world champions Spain at Wembley represented a "new beginning" ⁠as he targets winning Euro 2028. "We build on a solid and valuable foundation and the target is to win the home Euros," he said.

"The next ⁠match is against Spain, the reigning world ⁠champions, and we feel the gap is closing and we want to prove a point. The motivation cannot be higher." After hosting Spain, England visit the Czech Republic and Croatia before playing the Czechs again at home. The remaining ‌two fixtures of the ‌group will be completed in November.