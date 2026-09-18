Russia designates filmmaker Zvyagintsev a 'foreign agent'
Russia has designated film director Andrey Zvyagintsev a "foreign agent", state news agency TASS reported on Friday. Russia has widely applied the label, which has connotations of espionage, to people it deems to be engaging in anti-Russian activity with support from abroad.
People listed as foreign agents are subjected to onerous bureaucratic requirements and restrictions on their income in Russia. They are obliged to place the foreign agent label on social media posts or anything else they publish.