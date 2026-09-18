Russia designates filmmaker Zvyagintsev a 'foreign agent'

​Russia ​has designated ‌film director Andrey ​Zvyagintsev a "foreign agent", state ‌news agency TASS reported on Friday. Russia has widely applied the ‌label, which has connotations of ‌espionage, to people it deems to be engaging in ⁠anti-Russian activity ​with ⁠support from abroad.

People listed as ⁠foreign agents are subjected to ​onerous bureaucratic requirements and restrictions ⁠on their income in Russia. They ⁠are ​obliged to place the foreign agent label ⁠on social media posts or anything ⁠else ⁠they publish.