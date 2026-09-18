Costa Rica's Grynspan narrowly leads informal UN chief poll, sources say

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 21:25 IST
Costa Rica's Grynspan narrowly leads informal UN chief poll, sources say

​An informal poll ‌by the United ​Nations Security Council on Friday placed former Costa Rican Vice President Rebeca ‌Grynspan as the narrow frontrunner in the contest to become the next U.N. secretary-general, diplomats and other sources close to the process ‌said.

It was the third time the 15-member Security ‌Council had voted behind closed doors in the straw poll. The first secret poll in July showed Grynspan narrowly ahead and the ⁠second vote last ​month placed ⁠Guyana's UN Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett as the new narrow frontrunner. Eight ⁠candidates are vying to succeed Antonio Guterres, who steps down at ​the end of this year after two five-year ⁠terms. Ultimately the five council veto powers - the United States, China, Russia, France ⁠and ​Britain - need to agree on a candidate.

The UN Security Council will formally recommend a candidate to the General ⁠Assembly for election as the 10th U.N. Secretary-General. The approval ⁠by the ⁠193-member General Assembly has long been seen as a rubber stamp.

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