Costa Rica's Grynspan narrowly leads informal UN chief poll, sources say
An informal poll by the United Nations Security Council on Friday placed former Costa Rican Vice President Rebeca Grynspan as the narrow frontrunner in the contest to become the next U.N. secretary-general, diplomats and other sources close to the process said.
It was the third time the 15-member Security Council had voted behind closed doors in the straw poll. The first secret poll in July showed Grynspan narrowly ahead and the second vote last month placed Guyana's UN Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett as the new narrow frontrunner. Eight candidates are vying to succeed Antonio Guterres, who steps down at the end of this year after two five-year terms. Ultimately the five council veto powers - the United States, China, Russia, France and Britain - need to agree on a candidate.
The UN Security Council will formally recommend a candidate to the General Assembly for election as the 10th U.N. Secretary-General. The approval by the 193-member General Assembly has long been seen as a rubber stamp.