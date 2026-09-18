Soccer-UEFA and CONCACAF chiefs demand independent review of FIFA reserves, letter shows

​UEFA President ​Aleksander Ceferin and ‌CONCACAF President ​Victor Montagliani have called for ‌an independent review of the global soccer body FIFA's financial reserves and ‌proposed that at least $10 million ‌be made available to each of its 211 member associations in 2027-30, ⁠according ​to ⁠a letter seen by Reuters on Friday. The ⁠proposal would amount to about $2.1 ​billion and would come on top ⁠of funding already committed under the ⁠FIFA ​Forward Programme, the two regional soccer chiefs, also FIFA ⁠vice-presidents, said in the letter, addressed ⁠to ⁠President Gianni Infantino.

FIFA was approached for comment.