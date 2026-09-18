Soccer-UEFA and CONCACAF chiefs demand independent review of FIFA reserves, letter shows
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani have called for an independent review of the global soccer body FIFA's financial reserves and proposed that at least $10 million be made available to each of its 211 member associations in 2027-30, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Friday. The proposal would amount to about $2.1 billion and would come on top of funding already committed under the FIFA Forward Programme, the two regional soccer chiefs, also FIFA vice-presidents, said in the letter, addressed to President Gianni Infantino.
FIFA was approached for comment.