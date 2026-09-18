More Chinese films fill TIFF theaters as Canada-China ties warm

The Toronto International Film Festival featured ​more Chinese-language and China-produced films than last year, as ​diplomatic ties between Canada and China showed signs ‌of ​improvement following a meeting between Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Xi Jinping and as Asian filmmakers try to reach new audiences.

A review of TIFF selections showed Mainland China ‌and Hong Kong productions represented six titles in 2026, a rise from three at last year's festival. Many of the films were sold out. "The increase in Chinese-language films participating in international festivals may reflect a stronger desire among Chinese-language filmmakers to reach audiences beyond their ‌home markets," director Xu Zao said in an interview. His debut animated feature, "Light Pillar," made its North American premiere.

Xu said younger ‌Chinese filmmakers, many of whom studied abroad, are increasingly seeking a global platform to reach wider audiences. “It (improving bilateral relations) may be a factor," he said.

Some China-produced films at TIFF 2026 include Bai Xue's "It's My Time" starring Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as a septuagenarian Rubik's Cube champion, the premiere of Peter Chan's "The Road ⁠Not Taken" ​about early-onset Alzheimer's disease and the ⁠North American premiere of Zou Jing's "A Girl Unknown," a coming-of-age drama about a girl growing up under China's one-child policy. Actor Fan Bingbing is also ⁠a recipient of TIFF's special tribute award. Yeoh, from Malaysia, agreed there had been interest in Asian films more recently.

"The Koreans have done extremely well, ​the Japanese are amazing. Maybe it's time for the Chinese movies," she said on the red carpet. The festival also ⁠included Chinese-language films from other regions, with the number rising from previous years. Singaporean director Ang Geck Geck Priscilla's "Ah Girl" had its North American premiere, while Taiwanese-American director ⁠Feng-I Fiona ​Roan’s "Happily Ever After" and Malaysian-Taiwanese Mandarin drama "The Age of Goodbyes" had their world premieres.

Anita Lee, chief programming officer at TIFF, said factors such as a country's regulations and cultural funding policies can influence the films that emerge. When a larger number ⁠of films come from a particular country or region, she said, it often reflects the overall strength and health of that filmmaking ⁠industry. "They're also making films about ⁠immortals, in an animated film, that could have crossover appeal," said Christopher Rea, head of the Department of Asian Studies at the University of British Columbia. "It can change people's perceptions of the country."