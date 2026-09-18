Chess-FIDE candidate Rosenstein targets Carlsen return and governance reform

International ​Chess Federation (FIDE) presidential candidate Wadim Rosenstein said he would seek to bring ‌Magnus ​Carlsen back into the classical world championship cycle if elected, while promising governance reforms, greater transparency and tougher conflict-of-interest rules.

The September 26 vote will determine the direction of a federation grappling with governance questions, Russia's role in the sport and a debate over how to balance the game's classical traditions with ‌its fast-growing commercial appeal. Rosenstein said the classical world championship should remain the sport's premier title despite the growing popularity of freestyle, rapid, blitz and online formats.

The election will be held during FIDE's General Assembly in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, with Rosenstein facing German entrepreneur Jan Henric Buettner and Kazakh businessman Timur Turlov. The race took shape after longtime FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich stepped aside following his inclusion on the European Union's latest sanctions list.

"Among all ‌the presidential candidates, I think I have the best relations with Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura," Rosenstein, a German entrepreneur and chess promoter, told Reuters in an interview. Norway's Carlsen, a five-times world champion, ‌is the world's top-ranked classical player, while American Nakamura is ranked second.

"I would love to bring them back into classical competition and I hope I will succeed." Carlsen announced in 2022 that he would not defend his world title in 2023 and has not returned to the world championship cycle, increasingly focusing on other formats while continuing to play selected classical events.

His decision helped fuel a wider debate over how chess should balance its traditional format with changing commercial interests and audience habits. Rosenstein said the classical crown ⁠should remain ​at the centre of the sport.

"We need to communicate ⁠to the world that the most important title is the classical world championship," he said. "We need to respect our traditions." He said any review of the championship structure would require consultation with sponsors and national federations to ensure commercial considerations did not diminish the ⁠prestige of the title.

RUSSIA, BELARUS AND NEUTRALITY Rosenstein said FIDE should continue to follow Court of Arbitration for Sport rulings concerning Russia and Belarus.

FIDE temporarily suspended the Russian Chess Federation in June after saying it had failed to comply within ​the prescribed deadline with a CAS ruling concerning the federation's incorporation of organisations from occupied Ukrainian territories. "We have a CAS decision we need to follow. There is no way around it," ⁠Rosenstein said.

The status of Russian and Belarusian competitors has remained contentious across international sport since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, with governing bodies balancing legal rulings, neutrality policies and political pressure. Rosenstein said chess should remain a force for unity while operating within existing ⁠legal ​frameworks.

"Sport must be there to connect people, to bring peace into the world," he said. Rosenstein, founder of WR Chess and chairman of WR Group Holding, has faced questions during the campaign over potential conflicts of interest and his business links to Russia. WR Chess organises elite tournaments featuring some of the world’s leading grandmasters.

Rosenstein’s WR Group previously carried out logistics, certification and other projects in Russia, including work in ⁠the oil and gas sector, but he has said those projects were dropped after sanctions were imposed following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. He rejected suggestions that private interests could influence FIDE decision-making under ⁠his leadership and said conflict-of-interest safeguards would be strengthened.

Under ⁠his proposed model, FIDE employees would not be permitted to work simultaneously for private chess organisations. "If you are a FIDE employee, you need to work on FIDE only," he said. "There will be no conflict of interest at all."

Rosenstein said a central part of his programme would be to professionalise FIDE's internal operations ‌and improve its commercial performance. "Billions of ‌people know what chess is, but we have only a few sponsors inside chess," he said.