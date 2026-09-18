Russia summons British envoy over weapons supplies to Ukraine
The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Britain's chargé d'affaires in Moscow, Danae Dholakia, on Friday to issue a formal protest about what it called London's "further increase" in weapons supplies to Ukraine.
In a statement, the ministry said that by sending more arms to Kyiv, "London is placing itself in the position of an accomplice to the bloody atrocities committed by the Kyiv regime, which can only be characterised as terrorism and war crimes". A spokesperson for Britain's Foreign Office called the summoning "yet another attempt to deflect attention from Russia's barbaric full-scale invasion of Ukraine and discredit the UK on the world stage".
Russia currently has no ambassador in London and relations are dire. The departure of the previous Russian ambassador, Andrei Kelin, in July prompted British media speculation - denied by Russia - that Moscow was downgrading diplomatic relations because of London's role as one of Ukraine's biggest supporters.