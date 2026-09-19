Major US airlines oppose Air China bid to schedule additional US flights

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2026 00:05 IST | Created: 19-09-2026 00:05 IST
Major US airlines oppose Air China bid to schedule additional US flights

A ​group representing major US airlines said ‌on Friday ​it opposes Air China's bid to schedule additional flights from Beijing to New York and Washington as part of President Xi Jinping's planned meeting ‌with President Donald Trump. Airlines for America, which represents American Airlines , Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and others, opposed the request because US airlines are effectively banned from flying from the US east coast to ‌China because they cannot access Russian airspace, while Chinese carriers can for some US flights.

Two flights were ‌requested for this week and next week but US airlines said adding them to the schedule could allow Chinese carriers to seek additional regular flights and they should be classified as charter flights. In October 2025, the US Transportation Department proposed banning ⁠Chinese ​airlines from flying over ⁠Russia on routes to and from the United States, saying the reduced flight time this practice enables puts American carriers at ⁠a disadvantage.

But the proposal faced opposition from other US agencies and was shelved ahead of trade talks with ​China. USDOT and a US lawyer for Air China did not immediately comment.

US airlines have long ⁠criticized the decision to allow Chinese carriers to use Russian airspace on US routes because it gives them the advantage of ⁠decreased ​flying time and burns less fuel, lowering costs. The airline group in its filing released Friday said Chinese carriers have "shorter, less costly, and more economical routings on flights to and from China and the ⁠United States."

Russia has barred US airlines and many other foreign carriers from flying over its airspace in ⁠retaliation for Washington banning ⁠Russian flights over the US in March 2022 after the country invaded Ukraine. Chinese airlines were not banned and have been using this advantage to increase market ‌share compared ‌to non-Chinese carriers on international routes.

TRENDING

1
Billions Use Traditional Medicine: WHO Pushes to Close Research Funding Gap

Billions Use Traditional Medicine: WHO Pushes to Close Research Funding Gap

Global
2
Trump's Battle with the Airwaves: A Broadcast Controversy

Trump's Battle with the Airwaves: A Broadcast Controversy

Global
3
Syrian Ex-Official Sentenced for Torture in U.S. Landmark Case

Syrian Ex-Official Sentenced for Torture in U.S. Landmark Case

Global
4
Vinegar Attack on Ilhan Omar: A Symptom of Political Tensions

Vinegar Attack on Ilhan Omar: A Symptom of Political Tensions

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Boom Is Building a New Global Divide and Poorer Economies Could Pay the Price

From Dry Fields to Daily Bread: How Water Stress Shapes Wholemeal Texture and Quality

Predicting Traffic Jams With AI: Why Better Accuracy Is Only Part of Real Challenge

More Than Entertainment: Instagram Reels Linked to Mental Health Among Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026