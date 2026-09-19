Russian attack kills two in Balakliia in eastern Ukraine

Russian ​forces attacked ​the northeastern Ukrainian ‌city of ​Balakliia on Friday, killing two people ‌and wounding two, the head of the city's military administration said. Vitali Karabanov, ‌writing on Telegram, said ‌the attack had triggered a fire in one of the city's suburbs. ⁠Private ​homes ⁠had been damaged.

Balakliia, located in Kharkiv region, ⁠was captured by Russian forces in the ​early weeks of Moscow's February ⁠2022 full-scale invasion of its smaller ⁠neighbour, ​but retaken by Ukrainian troops in a large counteroffensive ⁠later in the year. Both Russia and ⁠Ukraine ⁠deny targeting civilians in the war.