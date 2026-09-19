Trump bans media outlets CNN, MS NOW, Politico from White House

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2026 00:53 IST | Created: 19-09-2026 00:53 IST
Trump bans media outlets CNN, MS NOW, Politico from White House

U.S. President Donald Trump banned news outlets CNN, MS NOW ‌and Politico from the White House on Friday, complaining about their coverage in a social media post.

"Effective immediately, I am banning ‌Fake News CNN, MSNOW... and Politico... from the White House ‌as a result of their constant 'reporting' FAKE NEWS," Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that he would announce the names of additional outlets. "Media ⁠Outlets ​shouldn’t be able ⁠to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the ⁠President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the ​United States of America," he said.

CNN, MS NOW, Politico and ⁠the National Press Club did not respond to requests for comments. Trump has ⁠repeatedly ​urged broadcasters to drop comedy or news programs he dislikes or which have joked about or criticized him ⁠or his administration. He has also called on the Federal Communications Commission ⁠to ⁠strip stations of licenses after criticizing news and other programming.

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